(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa reported Monday that it purchased 335,297 of its own ordinary shares between July 8 and July 12.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.8045, for a total consideration of EUR3.3 million.

As of today, the company holds 27.0 million treasury shares, or 2.8 percent of its share capital.

Inwit's stock closed Monday down 0.7 percent at EUR10.19 per share.

