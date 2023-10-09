(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa reported Monday that it bought back 916,967 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR10.7487, for a total consideration of EUR9.9 million.

As of today, the company holds 6.8 million treasury shares, or 0.7 percent of its share capital.

Inwit's stock closed Monday up 0.6 percent at EUR10.5950 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

