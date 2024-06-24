June 24, 2024 at 11:42 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that between June 17 and June 21 it purchased nearly 2.0 million shares at an average price of EUR9.7415, for a total value of EUR19.1 million.

As a result of these purchases, Inwit holds 26.6 million or 2.6 percent of the share capital.

Inwit's stock closed Monday up 1.8 percent to EUR9.86 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.