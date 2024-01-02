(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 5,900 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR11.4913, for a total value of EUR67,798.68.

To date, the company holds 12.7 million treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Inwit's stock closed Tuesday up 1.0 percent at EUR11.57 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.