July 22, 2024 at 11:44 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that between July 15 and July 19 it bought back 49,406 ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR10.2190 for a total value of EUR504,881.80.

As a result of these purchases, Inwit holds 27.0 million treasury shares or about 2.8 percent of the share capital.

Inwit closed Monday up 0.2 percent to EUR10.24 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.