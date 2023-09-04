(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that it bought back 233,576 ordinary shares in the period between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR11.4496 for a total value of about EUR2.7 million.

As of Sept. 1, therefore, Inwit held nearly 4.0 million treasury shares or about 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Inwit's stock on Monday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR11.50 per share.

