(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Wednesday that on Jan. 8 it formalized an option to extend the maturity term of the EUR500 million sustainability-linked Term Loan from April 2025 to April 2027.

The option allows the extension of the maturity term of the loan on the same economic conditions and with the same lenders.

The sustainability-linked Term Loan, a floating-rate instrument linked to specific sustainability indices, had been signed in April 2021 with an original term of four years and with a pool of four financial institutions: Mediobanca Spa as coordinating bank, Cassa depositi e prestiti Spa, Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and UniCredit Spa.

"The transaction allows Inwit a further improvement of the debt structure with the extension of maturities, moving the first refinancing need to 2026," reads the company note.

Inwit on Wednesday closed in the fractional red at EUR11.50 per share.

