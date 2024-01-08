(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that it bought back 7,861 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR11.4967, for a total value of EUR90,375.37.

As of today, the company holds 12.7 million treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Inwit's stock closed Monday up 0.9 percent at EUR11.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

