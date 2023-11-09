(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa reported Thursday that it closed the first nine months with revenues of EUR713.2 million from EUR632.5 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda rose to EUR653.2 million from EUR575.1 million, with margin up to 91.6 percent from 90.9 percent a year earlier, Ebit improved to EUR374.4 million from EUR303.6 million, and Ebitdaal increased to EUR506.9 million from EUR429.4 million.

Recurring free cash flow for the first nine months stood at EUR477.8 million, up from ER350.5 million in the same period of 2022. Industrial investments for the period amounted to EUR193.6 million, an increase of EUR75.7 million compared to the first nine months of 2022, and were mainly for the construction of new sites, the development of indoor micro-coverages with DAS systems, and land acquisition.

Net debt rises to EUR4.28 billion from EUR4.20 billion, with leverage of 4.9 times from 5.5 times.

In the third quarter alone, revenues rose to EUR242 million from ERU214.8 million, Ebitda rose to EUR223 million from EUR195.2 million, Ebit improved to EUR128.4 million from EUR105.7 million, Ebitdaal rose to EUR173.8 million from EUR146.6 million, and net income rose to EUR85.1 million from EUR75.0 million.

Inwit's stock rose 0.4 percent Thursday to EUR10.7050 per share.

