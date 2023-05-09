Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Inwit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INW   IT0005090300

INWIT S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
12.32 EUR   -0.69%
12:14pInwit increases quarterly profit; revenue growth expected
AN
04/26Lisitins expected to fall; gold above USD2,000
AN
04/25Nearly all down on Mib, banks hurt
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inwit increases quarterly profit; revenue growth expected

05/09/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Spa reviewed and approved the interim report as of March 31, 2023, with net income coming in at EUR82.9 million, up 22 percent from the same period in 2022.

Revenues stood at EUR233.6 million, up 13 percent from the same period 2022.

Ebitda stands at EUR213.8 million, up 14 percent from the first quarter of 2022. Year-on-year growth is 13.0 percent, "if the aforementioned one-off revenues and nonrecurring economic items are excluded. Substantially stable Ebitda margin of 91.5 percent.

Ebit was 122.5 million euros, an increase of +28.0% over the same period 2022.

Industrial investments for the period amounted to EUR57.2 million, up 80% from EUR25.4 million compared to the same period 2022.

Looking ahead, "revenue growth in the EUR960 and EUR980 million range is expected, with an Ebitda margin of around 91 percent, stable compared to 2022."

Inwit closed the session in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR12.32 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about INWIT S.P.A.
12:14pInwit increases quarterly profit; revenue growth expected
AN
04/26Lisitins expected to fall; gold above USD2,000
AN
04/25Nearly all down on Mib, banks hurt
AN
04/25Europeans still down; UniCredit at bottom of Mib.
AN
04/25Mib in red; UCapital24 bullish after accounts
AN
04/18INWIT S.P.A. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
04/18INWIT S.P.A. : Integrated report
CO
04/11Mib on monthly highs; Saipem leading the way
AN
04/11Stock exchanges in the green; good buying with Stellantis
AN
03/29Fitch Maintains Inwit Rating, Stable Outlook Over Strong Profitability
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INWIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 856 M 943 M 943 M
Net income 2022 291 M 321 M 321 M
Net Debt 2022 4 074 M 4 489 M 4 489 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,5x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 11 903 M 13 115 M 13 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,7x
EV / Sales 2023 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart INWIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Inwit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INWIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Average target price 12,95 €
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diego Galli General Manager
Emilia Trudu Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Cicchetti Chairman
Francesco Monastero Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Mondo Director-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INWIT S.P.A.31.72%13 115
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-20.87%4 964
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.03%4 023
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-15.63%3 793
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.-8.64%3 403
STATE GRID INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.24.87%3 249
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer