Inwit increases quarterly profit; revenue growth expected

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Spa reviewed and approved the interim report as of March 31, 2023, with net income coming in at EUR82.9 million, up 22 percent from the same period in 2022.

Revenues stood at EUR233.6 million, up 13 percent from the same period 2022.

Ebitda stands at EUR213.8 million, up 14 percent from the first quarter of 2022. Year-on-year growth is 13.0 percent, "if the aforementioned one-off revenues and nonrecurring economic items are excluded. Substantially stable Ebitda margin of 91.5 percent.

Ebit was 122.5 million euros, an increase of +28.0% over the same period 2022.

Industrial investments for the period amounted to EUR57.2 million, up 80% from EUR25.4 million compared to the same period 2022.

Looking ahead, "revenue growth in the EUR960 and EUR980 million range is expected, with an Ebitda margin of around 91 percent, stable compared to 2022."

Inwit closed the session in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR12.32 per share.

