Inwit kicks off buyback of more than 1 million shares

(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that a shareholder-approved buyback program of up to 1.2 million of its own shares, equivalent to 0.1 percent of its share capital, will start on May 30.

The plan has a duration of 18 months from the date of the shareholders' meeting that approved it, and the first tranche will cover up to a maximum of 67,000 ordinary shares of INWIT, and, taking as a reference the listing price of ordinary shares in the last session of the Italian Stock Exchange, the potential maximum countervalue of the shares subject to the first tranche is estimated at around EUR800,000.

As of today, the company holds 191,105 treasury shares in its portfolio.

Inwit's stock closed Monday slightly higher at EUR11.74 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.