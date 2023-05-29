Advanced search
    INW   IT0005090300

INWIT S.P.A.

(INW)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
11.74 EUR   +0.30%
12:32pInwit kicks off buyback of more than 1 million shares
AN
05/26Stock markets up; glimmer of solution on US debt
AN
05/15Inwit S P A : Notice of filing Interim Report as of March 31, 2023
PU
Inwit kicks off buyback of more than 1 million shares

05/29/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that a shareholder-approved buyback program of up to 1.2 million of its own shares, equivalent to 0.1 percent of its share capital, will start on May 30.

The plan has a duration of 18 months from the date of the shareholders' meeting that approved it, and the first tranche will cover up to a maximum of 67,000 ordinary shares of INWIT, and, taking as a reference the listing price of ordinary shares in the last session of the Italian Stock Exchange, the potential maximum countervalue of the shares subject to the first tranche is estimated at around EUR800,000.

As of today, the company holds 191,105 treasury shares in its portfolio.

Inwit's stock closed Monday slightly higher at EUR11.74 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 972 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
Net income 2023 357 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2023 4 132 M 4 422 M 4 422 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,4x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 11 264 M 12 057 M 12 057 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
EV / Sales 2024 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 268
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart INWIT S.P.A.
Inwit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INWIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,74 €
Average target price 13,30 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diego Galli General Manager
Emilia Trudu Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Cicchetti Chairman
Francesco Monastero Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Mondo Director-Technology & Operations
