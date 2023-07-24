(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that between July 17 and July 21 it bought back 341,315 ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR11.8234, for a total value of EUR4.0 million.

As of today, the company holds 2.0 million treasury shares or about 0.2 percent of the share capital.

Inwit on Monday closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR11.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.