December 27, 2023 at 11:58 am EST

(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Wednesday that between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22 it bought back 133,256 ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR11.2567, for a total value of EUR1.5 million.

As of today, the company holds 12.6 million treasury shares or about 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Inwit on Wednesday closed up 0.1 percent at EUR11.51per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

