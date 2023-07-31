Today at 11:56 am

(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that between July 24 and July 28 it bought back 373,725 ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR11.6145, for a total value of EUR4.3 million.

As of today, the company holds 2.4 million treasury shares or about 0.3 percent of the share capital.

Inwit on Monday closed 1.8 percent in the red at EUR11.42 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

