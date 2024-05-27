May 27, 2024 at 12:34 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that it bought back 1.4 million of its own ordinary shares between May 20 and May 24.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR10.0064, for a total value of EUR14.4 million.

As of today, the company holds 17.5 million treasury shares, or 1.8 percent of its share capital.

Inwit's stock closed Monday up 0.5 percent at EUR10.04 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.