(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced on Monday that between March 18 and March 22 it took over 318,683 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR10.4351 and a total value of EUR3.3 million.

Thus, the company holds 14.3 million treasury shares or 1.5 percent of the share capital.

On Monday, Inwit closed up 0.2 percent at EUR10.56 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.