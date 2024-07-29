(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Monday that between July 22 and 26, it took over 48,884 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR10.2961 and a total value of EUR503,312.44.

Thus, the company holds 26.7 million treasury shares or 2.8 percent of the share capital.

Inwit on Monday closed in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR10.29 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

