Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Inwit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INW   IT0005090300

INWIT S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36 2022-10-07 am EDT
8.556 EUR   -3.04%
11:17aItaly's INWIT Appoints Chairman; CFO Named General Manager
MT
10:50aItaly's INWIT elevates CFO Galli to general manager role
RE
08/11Inwit S P A : Notice of shareholders' meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's INWIT elevates CFO Galli to general manager role

10/07/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of INWIT is seen outside their offices in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - INWIT on Friday promoted chief financial officer Diego Galli to the role of general manager as part of a new governance setup following the sale of most of Telecom Italia's stake in Italy's top telecom towers firm.

Earlier this year Telecom Italia (TIM) agreed to sell a 12.4% indirect stake in Milan-listed INWIT to French investment firm Ardian, which became the company's second largest investor behind Vodafone.

The deal triggered a far-reaching board reshuffle and the resignation of chief executive officer Giovanni Ferigo.

Under an initial plan, Ferigo would have been replaced by a new CEO identified by Vodafone.

But all candidates approached during a search process failed to reach an agreement on taking the job, sources familiar with the matter said, indicating non-compete clauses among other hurdles.

A former Vodafone executive, Galli has been INWIT's head of finance since 2020.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INWIT S.P.A. -2.95% 8.562 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.53% 0.1874 Delayed Quote.-56.61%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.24% 100.34 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
All news about INWIT S.P.A.
11:17aItaly's INWIT Appoints Chairman; CFO Named General Manager
MT
10:50aItaly's INWIT elevates CFO Galli to general manager role
RE
08/11Inwit S P A : Notice of shareholders' meeting
PU
08/09Inwit : calling of the Shareholders' meeting and change to Board Committees
PU
08/05Giovanni Ferigo Resign as CEO of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A
CI
08/05Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Board Resigns as Tim Stake Sale Closes
CI
08/04Inwit : resignations of 5 Directors and convocation of the Board of Directors
PU
08/04Inwit S P A : Notice of filing half year Financial Report at June 30, 2022
PU
08/04A consortium of institutional investors led by Ardian completed the acquisition of 12.3..
CI
08/02FTSE 100 to Open Lower After Losses in US, Asia
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INWIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 854 M 839 M 839 M
Net income 2022 290 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2022 3 895 M 3 828 M 3 828 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 8 470 M 8 325 M 8 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart INWIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Inwit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INWIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,82 €
Average target price 12,17 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Diego Galli Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Emanuele Tournon Chairman
Massimo Scapini Head-Technology Governance & MSA
Elisa Patrizi Head-Operations & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INWIT S.P.A.-17.38%8 325
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-19.07%6 595
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-5.42%4 156
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-12.05%4 003
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.7.56%3 962
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.88%3 844