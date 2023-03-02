Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Inwit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    INW   IT0005090300

INWIT S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:45 2023-03-02 am EST
10.41 EUR   +1.56%
03:03pItaly's INWIT hikes dividend payments and financial targets
RE
01:36pInwit estimates 2026 revenue over EUR1 billion; dividend rises
AN
03:48aLists down; Tenaris stays afloat
AN
Italy's INWIT hikes dividend payments and financial targets

03/02/2023 | 03:03pm EST
MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy's top telecoms tower company INWIT on Thursday said it would increase dividend payments starting from 2023 earnings, as it set improved financial targets under a plan to 2026.

INWIT revenues would grow at an average 'high single digit' rate in 2023-2026 to more than 1.2 billion euros, from 853 million last year when they were up 8.6% year-on-year.

INWIT expects its core profit margin after lease costs to reach 76% in 2026 from 69% in 2022, with an improvement to 71% already this year.

Milan-listed INWIT said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease costs rose by 12.9% to 587 million euros in the 12 months ending December.

That compares with an average forecast of 585 million euros in a company-provided consensus. INWIT had said it was targeting a core profit of between 585 million and 595 million euros.

INWIT guided for revenues of 960-980 million euros this year.

INWIT, which operates more than 23,000 towers across Italy, said it expects its core profit margins after lease costs to grow by 2 percentage points to 71% this year.

Updating its strategy to 2026, the company said it would boost dividend payments by a quarter by distributing an additional 100 million euros starting from next year in relation to 2023 profits, while it confirmed a yearly dividend growth of 7.5%.

INWIT also announced it would ask shareholders to approve buying back up to 3.25% of the company's capital for a maximum expenditure of 300 million euros. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INWIT S.P.A. 1.56% 10.41 Delayed Quote.8.88%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.39% 0.3054 Delayed Quote.41.75%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.46% 99.6 Delayed Quote.18.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 855 M 907 M 907 M
Net income 2022 290 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2022 4 074 M 4 321 M 4 321 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 9 993 M 10 597 M 10 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 32,6%
Technical analysis trends INWIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 10,25 €
Average target price 12,05 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Cicchetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Diego Galli Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Francesco Monastero Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Mondo Director-Technology & Operations
Secondina Giulia Ravera Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INWIT S.P.A.8.88%10 501
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-9.98%5 604
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.76%4 072
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-13.75%3 793
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.-6.36%3 314
STATE GRID INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.19.25%3 124