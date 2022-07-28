Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Inwit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INW   IT0005090300

INWIT S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:40 2022-07-28 am EDT
9.922 EUR   +0.55%
12:42pItaly's INWIT ups 2023 guidance as contracts track inflation
RE
12:07pINWIT : board of Directors examines and approves the financial report at 30 June 2022
PU
12:00pItaly's INWIT sticks to 2022 targets, ups 2023 guidance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's INWIT ups 2023 guidance as contracts track inflation

07/28/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's top telecoms tower firm INWIT on Thursday confirmed its 2022 guidance while raising next year's targets as contracts with customers adjusted to rising inflation. INWIT's core earnings rose by 12.6% to 283 million euros in the six months through June, in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Revenue in the period rose by 9.2% to 418 million euros, also in line with consensus, as customers including Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone installed an additional 1,080 antennas on INWIT's towers.

INWIT now expects 2022 revenue of more than 960 million euros and core earnings above 690 million euros. Both numbers are higher than the top end of a previously provided range.

Recurring free cash flow is expected at the top of the existing guidance of 560-600 million euros, it said.

INWIT management has so far ruled out major risks in terms of contract renegotiation driven by inflation.

Born as a spin-off of TIM's mobile tower operations, INWIT merged in 2020 with Vodafone's mast business in Italy to create a national champion in charge of 22,000 towers.

Earlier this year TIM agreed to sell a 12.4% indirect stake in INWIT to French investment firm Ardian for 1.3 billion euros, maintaining a residual indirect 3% holding.. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir and Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INWIT S.P.A. 0.55% 9.922 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.71% 0.2087 Delayed Quote.-52.74%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 1.86% 187.375 Delayed Quote.-14.20%
VANTAGE TOWERS AG 0.91% 28.84 Delayed Quote.-10.69%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -2.07% 118.52 Delayed Quote.7.80%
Financials
Sales 2022 855 M 867 M 867 M
Net income 2022 280 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2022 3 884 M 3 936 M 3 936 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 9 472 M 9 597 M 9 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart INWIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Inwit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INWIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,87 €
Average target price 12,26 €
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Diego Galli Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Emanuele Tournon Chairman
Massimo Scapini Head-Technology Governance & MSA
Elisa Patrizi Head-Operations & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INWIT S.P.A.-7.60%9 597
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-10.21%7 516
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK7.80%4 589
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-13.25%4 011
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.6.67%3 987
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.88%3 892