Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Inwit SpA    INW   IT0005090300

INWIT SPA

(INW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Inwit : Launch of the treasury Share Buy-Back Plan to service the 2020-2024 Share-Based Incentive Plan and the 2020 broad-based Share Ownership Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Rome, 20 October 2020 - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. is pleased to announce the launch starting from 21 October 2020, in execution of the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 28 July 2020, of the treasury share buy-back plan, implemented in accordance with the parameters and criteria laid down in Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 1052/2016 and Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, and in compliance with the terms and conditions resolved on by the aforesaid shareholders' meeting already made public.

Purpose of the programme

The programme aims to purchase INWIT ordinary shares to be used for the implementation of the 2020-2024 Share-Based Incentive Plan and the 2020 Broad-Based Share Ownership Plan (the Incentive Plans), approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 July 2020.

Maximum amount of money allocated to the programme

The programme envisages the purchase of ordinary INWIT shares, in one or more tranches, for a total maximum outlay of 7,500,000 euros.

Purchases will be made at a price to be identified each time, taking into account the chosen method by which to implement the transaction and in respect of any regulatory provisions, including of the European Union, or accepted market practices in force at the time and without prejudice to the fact that this price shall not, in any case, exceed 10% more or less than the reference price recorded by the INWIT share in the session of the Electronic Share Market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. on the day prior to each individual transaction.

The volumes and unitary purchase prices will be defined in accordance with the conditions regulated by Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and, in particular, shares cannot be purchased at a price that exceeds the higher of the price of the last independent transaction and the highest current independent purchase offer price at the trading place where the purchase is made.

Maximum number of shares to be purchased

Up to 662,000 ordinary shares in the Company may be purchased, representing approximately 0.07% of INWIT's share capital.

As at today's date, the Company holds no own shares in the portfolio.

Programme duration

The buy-back plan will start today and will have a term of maximum eighteen months starting from the date of the mentioned resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting last 28 July 2020.

Purchasing procedure

The share buy-back plan will be coordinated by a qualified intermediary, who will make the purchases independently and without any influence by INWIT in respect of the time when they are purchased.

Purchases will be made in compliance with (i) the combined provisions of Art. 132 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Art. 5 of Regulation EU 596/2014; (ii) Art. 144-bis of the Issuers' Regulation; and (iii) European Union and national legislation on market abuse (including Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052), in compliance with the resolutions passed by said Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 July 2020 (for details, please see the related minutes, published on the website www.inwit.it Governance/2020 Shareholders' Meetings section), under the terms already disclosed to the market and in line with applicable legislation. The daily purchase volumes shall not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of trades of the INWIT share in the 20 days of trading prior to the purchase dates.

Any subsequent changes to said buy-back plan will be promptly disclosed by the Company to the public, in accordance with the terms and conditions of current legislation.

The transactions performed will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by current regulations.

Disclaimer

INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 16:49:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INWIT SPA
12:50pINWIT : Launch of the treasury Share Buy-Back Plan to service the 2020-2024 Shar..
PU
10/13INWIT : new bond issue for 750 million euros. Investor demand 4 times supply.
PU
10/02INWIT : appointment of two new Directors
PU
09/30INWIT : resignation of two directors
PU
08/06INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Half Year 2020 Financial Report
PU
08/06INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Notice of filing First Half 2020 Financia..
PU
07/31Italy's INWIT not looking at M&A now, will analyze oppurtunities
RE
07/31INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Notice of filing minutes - BoD July 30, 2..
PU
07/30INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Board of Directors examines and approves ..
PU
07/30INWIT SPA : Press Release
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 679 M 803 M 803 M
Net income 2020 186 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2020 3 659 M 4 327 M 4 327 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 8 829 M 10 401 M 10 441 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart INWIT SPA
Duration : Period :
Inwit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INWIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,04 €
Last Close Price 9,20 €
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Emanuele Tournon Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Maintenance, Technology & Operations
Emanuela Martinelli Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INWIT SPA5.33%10 401
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-28.28%4 566
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK24.84%3 427
CHORUS LIMITED38.35%2 555
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK21.95%2 130
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.0.71%292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group