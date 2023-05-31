InZinc Mining : Q1 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

Description of Management's Discussion and Analysis

The purpose of this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is to explain management's point of view regarding the past performance and future outlook of InZinc Mining Ltd. (the "Company"). This report also provides information to improve the reader's understanding of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as well as important trends and risks affecting the Company's financial performance and should therefore be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022. Those financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. All amounts in the financial statements and in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The following discussion is dated and current as of May 30, 2023. This MD&A contains forward-looking information and statements which are based on the conclusions of management. The forward-looking information and statements are only made as of the date of this MD&A.

The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are also responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and these financial statements together with the other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the financial statements and MD&A and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities. The Board's review is accomplished principally through the Audit Committee, which meets periodically to review all financial reports, prior to filing.

Additional information on the Company is available on SEDAR and at the Company's website, www.inzincmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures contained in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information. This is information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations of the Company that is based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action which is inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the outbreak of an epidemic or a pandemic, or other health crisis and the related global health emergency affecting workforce health and wellbeing; and the possibility that future exploration and development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Some other risks and factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A are described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties".

Readers are cautioned that any such listings of risks are not, and in fact cannot be, complete. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause events or results to differ from those intended, anticipated or estimated. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this MD&A.

The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is provided as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. All of the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.