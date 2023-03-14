Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

As discussed below, in connection with its participation in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (the "Conference") taking place virtually, IO Biotech, Inc. , a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), updated its corporate presentation to include disclosure that the Company had approximately $142 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 .

Because the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 have not been finalized or audited, the preliminary statement of the Company's cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 in this Item 2.02 is subject to change, and the Company's actual cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 may differ materially from this preliminary estimate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on this preliminary estimate.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Beginning on March 14, 2023 , the Company will participate in the Conference. The Company has updated its corporate presentation that it intends to use in connection with its presentation at the Conference and in meetings with investors. The presentation includes, among other things, an update regarding the Company's clinical progress, disclosure regarding the Company's cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 and confirmation of its projected cash runway through the third quarter of 2024.

A copy of the Company's corporate presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is hereby incorporated by reference herein.

The information furnished under Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit Number Exhibit Description 99.1 IO Biotech, Inc. , Investor Deck, dated as of March 14, 2023 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

