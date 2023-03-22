Iochpe Maxion S A : 03/20/2023Announcement to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends

R$ 45,524,059.70, equivalent to R$ 0.3012802 per share, corresponding to dividends relating to the results of the 2022 fiscal year, declared on this date by the Board of Directors ad referendum of the ordinary general meeting; the cut- off date that will identify the shareholders who will be entitled to the dividends will be March 23, 2023, with the shares trading

R$ 27,233,779.44, equivalent to R$ 0.1797968 per share, corresponding to the total net amount, to be imputed to the mandatory dividend, of JCP declared on September 28, 2022, by the Board of Directors in the total gross amount of R$ 30,045,166.34, corresponding to R$ 0.1983575 per share; the

R$ 32,465,509.23, equivalent to R$ 0.2143366 per share, corresponding to the total net amount, to be imputed to the mandatory dividend, of interest on equity

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A. ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the destination of earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be submitted to the annual general meeting, including the mandatory dividend provided for in the bylaws, in the total amount of R$ 105,223,348.37, as indicated below:

The payment of JCP mentioned in items (1) and (2) above will be made on March 31, 2023 and the payment of dividends mentioned in item (3) will be made on April 5, 2023.

Also, we inform that (i) the shareholders who are registered in Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Depositary Institution") will have their credits made in checking account; (ii) in relation to the shareholders held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the amounts will be credited directly to B3, which will be passed on to shareholders through their respective depository brokerage firms; (iii) shareholders whose records are out of date, will have the amount retained by the Company and held at the disposal of the respective shareholders for payment, upon presentation of bank details (bank, agency and checking account) at the specialized agencies of the Depositary Institution.

São Paulo, March 20, 2023.

Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer