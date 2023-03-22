Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Iochpe-Maxion S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYPK3   BRMYPKACNOR7

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

(MYPK3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-03-22 pm EDT
11.30 BRL   +6.10%
06:13pIochpe Maxion S A : 03/20/2023Announcement to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends
PU
03/21Transcript : Iochpe-Maxion S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 21, 2023
CI
03/20Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iochpe Maxion S A : 03/20/2023Announcement to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends

03/22/2023 | 06:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ No 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35 300 014 022

ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A. ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the destination of earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be submitted to the annual general meeting, including the mandatory dividend provided for in the bylaws, in the total amount of R$ 105,223,348.37, as indicated below:

  1. R$ 32,465,509.23, equivalent to R$ 0.2143366 per share, corresponding to the total net amount, to be imputed to the mandatory dividend, of interest on equity
    ("JCP") declared on June 29, 2022, by the Board of Directors in the total gross amount of R$ 35,580,502.98, equivalent to R$ 0.2349017 per share; the cut-off date that identifies shareholders who are entitled to the JCP is July 4, 2022, with the shares being traded "ex-earnings" from July 5, 2022, inclusive;
  2. R$ 27,233,779.44, equivalent to R$ 0.1797968 per share, corresponding to the total net amount, to be imputed to the mandatory dividend, of JCP declared on September 28, 2022, by the Board of Directors in the total gross amount of R$ 30,045,166.34, corresponding to R$ 0.1983575 per share; the cut-off date that identifies the shareholders who are entitled to the JCP is October 3, 2022, with the shares being traded "ex-earnings" from October 4, 2022, inclusive; and
  3. R$ 45,524,059.70, equivalent to R$ 0.3012802 per share, corresponding to dividends relating to the results of the 2022 fiscal year, declared on this date by the Board of Directors ad referendum of the ordinary general meeting; the cut- off date that will identify the shareholders who will be entitled to the dividends will be March 23, 2023, with the shares trading "ex-dividends" as of March 24,
    2023, inclusive.

The payment of JCP mentioned in items (1) and (2) above will be made on March 31, 2023 and the payment of dividends mentioned in item (3) will be made on April 5, 2023.

Also, we inform that (i) the shareholders who are registered in Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Depositary Institution") will have their credits made in checking account; (ii) in relation to the shareholders held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the amounts will be credited directly to B3, which will be passed on to shareholders through their respective depository brokerage firms; (iii) shareholders whose records are out of date, will have the amount retained by the Company and held at the disposal of the respective shareholders for payment, upon presentation of bank details (bank, agency and checking account) at the specialized agencies of the Depositary Institution.

São Paulo, March 20, 2023.

Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 22:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
06:13pIochpe Maxion S A : 03/20/2023Announcement to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends
PU
03/21Transcript : Iochpe-Maxion S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 21, 2023
CI
03/20Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/20Iochpe Maxion S A : 02/22/2023Notice to the Market - Adherence to the Global Compact
PU
02/22Iochpe Maxion S A : 02/16/2023Relevant Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
02/16Iochpe Maxion S A : 01/13/2023Announcement to Shareholders- Annual General Meeting schedul..
PU
02/16Iochpe Maxion S A : 02/15/2023Material Fact - Amendment Voting Agreement
PU
01/03Iochpe Maxion S A : 12/19/2022Notice to the Market - Cyber Incident
PU
2022Iochpe Maxion S A : 12/12/2022Notice to Debenture Holders - Communication of Total Early R..
PU
2022Iochpe Maxion S A : Aviso aos Debenturistas
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 16 704 M 3 173 M 3 173 M
Net income 2023 324 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net Debt 2023 4 393 M 834 M 834 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,02x
Yield 2023 7,70%
Capitalization 1 613 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,65 BRL
Average target price 14,65 BRL
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos S. Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Daniel Ioschpe Chairman
Israel Vainboim Independent Director
Sérgio Luiz da Silva Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.-9.52%308
DENSO CORPORATION6.23%39 304
APTIV PLC19.17%30 070
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.73%15 005
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.17%14 707
CONTINENTAL AG19.22%14 369
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer