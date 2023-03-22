Iochpe Maxion S A : 03/20/2023Announcement to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends
03/22/2023 | 06:13pm EDT
IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
CNPJ No 61.156.113/0001-75
NIRE 35 300 014 022
ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS
IOCHPE-MAXION S.A. ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the destination of earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be submitted to the annual general meeting, including the mandatory dividend provided for in the bylaws, in the total amount of R$ 105,223,348.37, as indicated below:
R$ 32,465,509.23, equivalent to R$ 0.2143366 per share, corresponding to the total net amount, to be imputed to the mandatory dividend, of interest on equity
("JCP") declared on June 29, 2022, by the Board of Directors in the total gross amount of R$ 35,580,502.98, equivalent to R$ 0.2349017 per share; the cut-off date that identifies shareholders who are entitled to the JCP is July 4, 2022, with the shares being traded "ex-earnings" from July 5, 2022, inclusive;
R$ 27,233,779.44, equivalent to R$ 0.1797968 per share, corresponding to the total net amount, to be imputed to the mandatory dividend, of JCP declared on September 28, 2022, by the Board of Directors in the total gross amount of R$ 30,045,166.34, corresponding to R$ 0.1983575 per share; the cut-off date that identifies the shareholders who are entitled to the JCP is October 3, 2022, with the shares being traded "ex-earnings" from October 4, 2022, inclusive; and
R$ 45,524,059.70, equivalent to R$ 0.3012802 per share, corresponding to dividends relating to the results of the 2022 fiscal year, declared on this date by the Board of Directors ad referendum of the ordinary general meeting; the cut- off date that will identify the shareholders who will be entitled to the dividends will be March 23, 2023, with the shares trading "ex-dividends" as of March 24,
2023, inclusive.
The payment of JCP mentioned in items (1) and (2) above will be made on March 31, 2023 and the payment of dividends mentioned in item (3) will be made on April 5, 2023.
Also, we inform that (i) the shareholders who are registered in Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Depositary Institution") will have their credits made in checking account; (ii) in relation to the shareholders held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the amounts will be credited directly to B3, which will be passed on to shareholders through their respective depository brokerage firms; (iii) shareholders whose records are out of date, will have the amount retained by the Company and held at the disposal of the respective shareholders for payment, upon presentation of bank details (bank, agency and checking account) at the specialized agencies of the Depositary Institution.