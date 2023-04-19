Iochpe Maxion S A : 04/18/2023Notice to the Market - Acquisition Price of the 9th Issue Debenture

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

Public-held Company

CNPJ 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

NOTICE ON THE ACQUISITION PRICE PER DEBENTURE

OF THE 1ST AND 2ND SERIES OF THE 9TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES OF IOCHPE-

MAXION S.A. OBJECT OF THE ACQUISITION OFFER

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs the market, Pentágono S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários ("Fiduciary Agent") and all debenture holders of the 1st and 2nd series of the 9th issue of simple, not convertible into shares, of the unsecured type, of debentures of the Company, object of the "Private Instrument of the Deed of Public Issue of Simple, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Unsecured Type, of Debentures of the Ninth Issue of Iochpe-Maxion S.A.", entered into on January 9, 2019, between the Company and the Fiduciary Agent, as amended ("1st Series of Debentures" and "2nd Series of Debentures", respectively), that, having reached the Minimum Amount of Debentures of the relevant series within the scope of the optional acquisition offer carried out as provided for in item II, of article 15 of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities Commission No. 77, of March 29, 2022, as amended, informed by the Company on March 28, 2023, through the "Notice of Optional Acquisition Offer of the 1st and 2nd Serries of the 9th Issue of Debentures of Iochpe-Maxion S.A." ("Optional Acquisition Offer" and "Optional Acquisition Offer Notice", respectively), 98.94% of the outstanding Debentures of the 1st Series of Debentures and 83.73% of the outstanding Debentures of the 2nd Series of Debentures will be acquired, which will be canceled under the terms of the Optional Acquisition Offer Notice.

Thus, the Company informs that the Acquisition Price will be R$509.32147304 per Debenture of the 1st Series of Debentures and R$1003.76175375 per Debenture of the 2nd Series of Debentures, calculated according to the formula provided for in the Optional Acquisition Offer Notice and validated by the Fiduciary Agent.

The settlement of the acquisition of the 1st and 2nd Series of Debentures held by the debenture holders who adhered to the Optional Acquisition Offer will be carried out on April 20, 2023.

São Paulo, April 18, 2023.

Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer