Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Iochpe-Maxion S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYPK3   BRMYPKACNOR7

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

(MYPK3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:33 2023-04-19 pm EDT
11.61 BRL   -0.94%
05:34pIochpe Maxion S A : 04/18/2023Notice to the Market - Acquisition Price of the 9th Issue Debenture
PU
04/18Iochpe Maxion S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
04/18Iochpe Maxion S A : Aviso aos Debenturistas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iochpe Maxion S A : 04/18/2023Notice to the Market - Acquisition Price of the 9th Issue Debenture

04/19/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

Public-held Company

CNPJ 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

NOTICE ON THE ACQUISITION PRICE PER DEBENTURE

OF THE 1ST AND 2ND SERIES OF THE 9TH ISSUE OF DEBENTURES OF IOCHPE-

MAXION S.A. OBJECT OF THE ACQUISITION OFFER

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs the market, Pentágono S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários ("Fiduciary Agent") and all debenture holders of the 1st and 2nd series of the 9th issue of simple, not convertible into shares, of the unsecured type, of debentures of the Company, object of the "Private Instrument of the Deed of Public Issue of Simple, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Unsecured Type, of Debentures of the Ninth Issue of Iochpe-Maxion S.A.", entered into on January 9, 2019, between the Company and the Fiduciary Agent, as amended ("1st Series of Debentures" and "2nd Series of Debentures", respectively), that, having reached the Minimum Amount of Debentures of the relevant series within the scope of the optional acquisition offer carried out as provided for in item II, of article 15 of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities Commission No. 77, of March 29, 2022, as amended, informed by the Company on March 28, 2023, through the "Notice of Optional Acquisition Offer of the 1st and 2nd Serries of the 9th Issue of Debentures of Iochpe-Maxion S.A." ("Optional Acquisition Offer" and "Optional Acquisition Offer Notice", respectively), 98.94% of the outstanding Debentures of the 1st Series of Debentures and 83.73% of the outstanding Debentures of the 2nd Series of Debentures will be acquired, which will be canceled under the terms of the Optional Acquisition Offer Notice.

Thus, the Company informs that the Acquisition Price will be R$509.32147304 per Debenture of the 1st Series of Debentures and R$1003.76175375 per Debenture of the 2nd Series of Debentures, calculated according to the formula provided for in the Optional Acquisition Offer Notice and validated by the Fiduciary Agent.

The settlement of the acquisition of the 1st and 2nd Series of Debentures held by the debenture holders who adhered to the Optional Acquisition Offer will be carried out on April 20, 2023.

São Paulo, April 18, 2023.

Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 21:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
05:34pIochpe Maxion S A : 04/18/2023Notice to the Market - Acquisition Price of the 9th Issue De..
PU
04/18Iochpe Maxion S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
04/18Iochpe Maxion S A : Aviso aos Debenturistas
PU
04/18Iochpe Maxion S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
04/18Iochpe Maxion S A : 04/18/2023Notice to the Debenture Holders - Acquisition Price of the 1..
PU
04/06Forsee Power, Iochpe-Maxion Unit Partner for EV Battery Systems Integration
MT
04/06Iochpe-Maxion's Division Maxion Structural Components and Forsee Power Announce A Partn..
CI
03/24IOCHPE-MAXION S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/22Iochpe Maxion S A : 03/20/2023Announcement to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends
PU
03/22Iochpe Maxion S A : 03/22/2023Material Fact - Atypical Shares Fluctuations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 16 692 M 3 308 M 3 308 M
Net income 2023 374 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net Debt 2023 4 068 M 806 M 806 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,50x
Yield 2023 7,00%
Capitalization 1 775 M 352 M 352 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,72 BRL
Average target price 14,55 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos S. Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Daniel Ioschpe Chairman
Israel Vainboim Independent Director
Sérgio Luiz da Silva Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.-0.42%357
DENSO CORPORATION14.06%41 666
APTIV PLC15.44%29 130
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.64%15 667
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD13.22%15 556
CONTINENTAL AG24.44%15 277
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer