Iochpe Maxion S A : 09/20/2022Comunicado ao Mercado - Participação em Live com Trígono Capital

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

Notice to the Market

Iochpe-MaxionS.A. ("Company" - B3:MYPK3), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020/CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market the participation of Mr. Luis Fernando Abreu, Director of Strategy and Investor Relations, at an online event (live) organized by Trígono Capital.

Date: September 21, 2022, at 6:30 pm

Link: Click here

Theme: Iochpe-Maxion and Outlook for the Automotive Sector.

São Paulo, September 20, 2022

Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer