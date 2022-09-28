Iochpe Maxion S A : 09/20/2022Comunicado ao Mercado - Participação em Live com Trígono Capital

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
CNPJ 61.156.113/0001-75
NIRE 35.300.014.022
Notice to the Market
Iochpe-MaxionS.A. ("Company" - B3:MYPK3), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020/CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market the participation of Mr. Luis Fernando Abreu, Director of Strategy and Investor Relations, at an online event (live) organized by Trígono Capital.
Date: September 21, 2022, at 6:30 pm
Link: Click here
Theme: Iochpe-Maxion and Outlook for the Automotive Sector.
São Paulo, September 20, 2022
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
