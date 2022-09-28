Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Iochpe-Maxion S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYPK3   BRMYPKACNOR7

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

(MYPK3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-28 pm EDT
12.58 BRL   -1.10%
05:36pIochpe Maxion S A : 09/20/2022Comunicado ao Mercado - Participação em Live com Trígono Capital
PU
09/20Iochpe Maxion S A : 09/20/2022Notice to the Market - Entry into the market of forgery aluminum wheels
PU
08/11Transcript : Iochpe-Maxion S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
Iochpe Maxion S A : 09/20/2022Comunicado ao Mercado - Participação em Live com Trígono Capital

09/28/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

Notice to the Market

Iochpe-MaxionS.A. ("Company" - B3:MYPK3), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020/CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market the participation of Mr. Luis Fernando Abreu, Director of Strategy and Investor Relations, at an online event (live) organized by Trígono Capital.

Date: September 21, 2022, at 6:30 pm

Link: Click here

Theme: Iochpe-Maxion and Outlook for the Automotive Sector.

São Paulo, September 20, 2022

Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 21:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 561 M 3 081 M 3 081 M
Net income 2022 421 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net Debt 2022 4 403 M 819 M 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,67x
Yield 2022 8,03%
Capitalization 1 927 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,72 BRL
Average target price 19,02 BRL
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos S. Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Daniel Ioschpe Chairman
Israel Vainboim Independent Director
Sérgio Luiz da Silva Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.-17.13%359
DENSO CORPORATION-25.39%37 475
APTIV PLC-49.68%22 487
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-32.90%14 432
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-22.08%13 059
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-23.58%12 725