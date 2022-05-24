Log in
    MYPK3   BRMYPKACNOR7

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

(MYPK3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/24 04:07:53 pm EDT
14.87 BRL   -1.00%
05:42pIOCHPE MAXION S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Iochpe-Maxion S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/09Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Iochpe Maxion S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

05/24/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. and Subsidiaries

Three-month period ended March 31, 2022

with Independent auditor's review report on interim financial information

MANAGEMENT REPORT - 1Q22

1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The 1Q22 presented a similar dynamic to that observed throughout 2021. We are still living with the uncertainties and impacts generated by the pandemic, such as the irregular supply of certain inputs, mainly semiconductors and now also with the impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Nonetheless, we had a robust and resilient performance despite the challenges and uncertainties.

The global production of light vehicles, excluding China, according to IHS consulting, showed a reduction of 8.6% in 1Q22 compared to the same period of the previous year. The commercial vehicle segment was again the highlight in the period with a growth in global production, excluding China, of 1.2%, according to LMC consulting.

Our net operating revenue increased 36.5% in 1Q22 to R$ 4.3 billion, a new quarterly revenue record for the Company, mainly driven by strong demand and production of commercial vehicles and the launch of new products. The commercial vehicle segment continued to have an increasing share of the Company's revenue, with 48.2% in 1Q22 and helped to mitigate the effects of the drop in production in the light vehicles segment.

The performance and resilience of the results are driven by our diversified business model and the discipline of operational execution. Participation in the light and commercial vehicles segments, as well as the diversification of geographies and products, and the proximity of our production to customers were the determining factors for the result in 1Q22. Even with a still volatile scenario, operational flexibility and agility were also important for achieving solid operating results.

EBITDA in 1Q22 was R$ 548.2 million with a margin of 12.8%, an increase of 49.0% compared to 1Q21. Our net income in 1Q22 was R$160.3 million, an increase of 211.1% compared to 1Q21.

We ended 1Q22 with another reduction in financial leverage, reaching the lowest leverage level since 2012, measured by the ratio of net debt to EBITDA in the last twelve months. We had a reduction from 7.58x in 1Q21 to 2.06x in 1Q22. This improvement was due to the Company's operating performance, including operating cash generation of R$ 323.5 million in 1Q22 and also driven by our capital allocation discipline.

Regarding the debt profile, at the beginning of 2Q22, we successfully concluded the 11th issuance of debentures in the amount of R$ 750.0 million with an average term of 3.8 years. This new issuance is another step in the evolution of the Company's liability management, with the primary use of resources for the amortization of short- term debt. It is worth mentioning that we maintain a credit line approved with BNDES in the amount of R$ 620.0 million and a term of 7 years. Finally, we ended the quarter with a solid cash position of R$ 1,386.0 million.

Regarding our commitment to ESG themes, we recently announced the "ROADMAP ZERO" target, which is our strategy to support the decarbonization of mobility, with the aim of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2040. We are removing CO2 emissions from our production processes, improving efficiency in the

Page 1 of 8

MANAGEMENT REPORT - 1Q22

use of energy resources and developing lighter and more efficient products. We intend to become signatories to the United Nations Global Pact on social responsibility initiative.

We were winners of the 1st prize of BNDES "All for Sustainability" in the category of support to education, for the social impact generated by the Formare program, from Iochpe Foundation. Formare is a program focused on vocational education for young people in situations of economic and social vulnerability, responsible for training over 25,000 young people, with a 93% insertion rate in the formal job market. We are very proud to have supported this program for over 30 years and to have many alumni of the program as our employees.

At the same time, we remain focused on the market changes, inflationary pressures and geopolitical events, always seeking to adapt in a timely manner to its possible impacts. We remain engaged on productivity gains and operational efficiency, on the launch of new products, on the development of our advanced engineering, on digitalization and innovation and on strengthening our balance sheet, in order to continue adding value to our products.

2) HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1Q22

  • Net operating revenue: R$ 4,277.2 million in 1Q22, an increase of 36.5%1
  • Gross profit: R$ 611.0 million in 1Q22 with 14.3% margin
  • EBITDA of R$ 548.2 million in 1Q22, with 12.8% margin, an increase of 49.0%¹
  • Reduction in financial leverage2 of 7.58x in 1Q21 to 2.06x in 1Q22
  • Net income: R$ 160.2 million in 1Q22

3) MARKET

Production of vehicles in regions where the Company's highest percentage of consolidated revenues are concentrated, presented the following behavior in the periods indicated (thousand):

Brazil¹

North America²

Europe²

Segment

1Q21

1Q22

Var.

1Q21

1Q22

Var.

1Q21

1Q22

Var.

Light Vehicles

560

456

-18.5%

3,615

3,551

-1.8%

4,278

3,514

-17.9%

Commercial Vehicles

38

40

4.8%

133

139

4.4%

118

107

-9.2%

Total Vehicles

598

496

-17.0%

3,748

3,690

-1.5%

4,396

3,621

-17.6%

  1. Source: ANFAVEA
  2. Source: IHS Automotive (Light Vehicles) and LMC Automotive (Commercial Vehicles)
  3. Consider EU27 + UK + Turkey

Due to the difficulties in the supply chain, mainly related to the supply of semiconductors and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, production expectations for 2022 were reduced by automotive consultancies. Despite the challenging scenario, the latest forecasts indicate a growth of 6.9% in global production of light vehicles and 5.1% in production of commercial vehicles, both excluding China.

  1. Compared to the same period of the previous year.
  2. Net debt/ EBITDA of the last 12 months.

Page 2 of 8

MANAGEMENT REPORT - 1Q22

4) OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Consolidated I.S - R$ thousand

1Q21

1Q22

Var.

Net Operating Revenue

3,133,096

4,277,191

36.5%

Cost of Goods Sold

(2,723,380)

(3,666,191)

34.6%

Gross Profit

409,716

611,000

49.1%

13.1%

14.3%

-7.2%

Operating Expenses

(181,874)

(168,855)

Other Operating Expenses/Revenues

(5,692)

(26,918)

n.m.

Equity Income

931

4,674

n.m.

Operating Income (EBIT)

223,081

419,901

88.2%

7.1%

9.8%

107.1%

Financial Results

(59,042)

(122,252)

Income Taxes

(86,037)

(108,937)

26.6%

Minority Shareholders

(26,500)

(28,506)

7.6%

Net Income

51,502

160,206

211.1%

1.6%

3.7%

EBITDA

367,938

548,152

49.0%

11.7% 12.8%

4.1) Net Operating Revenue

Consolidated net operating revenue reached R$ 4,277.2 million in 1Q22, an increase of 36.5% compared to 1Q21.

Net operating revenue in 1Q22 was positively impacted by the launch of new programs and products and by the higher sales mix in the commercial vehicle segment.

The exchange rate variation negatively impacted the Company's operating revenue by R$ 274.0 million in 1Q22.

The table below shows the behavior of consolidated net operating revenue by region and by product, for the periods indicated.

Net Operating Revenue- R$ thousand

1Q21

1Q22

Var.

Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)

113,754

127,476

12.1%

Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)

94,939

127,454

34.2%

Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)

242,798

394,995

62.7%

Structural Components (Light vehicles)

64,792

101,867

57.2%

Structural Components (Commercial vehic

268,303

443,103

65.2%

South America

784,586

1,194,894

52.3%

25.0%

27.9%

Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)

129,984

148,343

14.1%

Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)

369,419

503,923

36.4%

Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)

91,488

117,453

28.4%

Structural Components (Commercial vehic

278,553

561,996

101.8%

North America

869,443

1,331,715

53.2%

27.8%

31.1%

Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)

533,487

562,153

5.4%

Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)

288,002

329,746

14.5%

Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)

300,299

425,137

41.6%

Europe

1,121,788

1,317,037

17.4%

35.8%

30.8%

Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)

206,261

254,874

23.6%

Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)

50,823

58,658

15.4%

Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)

100,194

120,013

19.8%

Asia + Others

357,278

433,545

21.3%

11.4%

10.1%

Iochpe-Maxion Consolidated

3,133,096

4,277,191

36.5%

100.0%

100.0%

Maxion Wheels

2,521,448

3,170,225

25.7%

80.5%

74.1%

Maxion Structural Components

611,648

1,106,966

81.0%

19.5%

25.9%

Page 3 of 8

MANAGEMENT REPORT - 1Q22

4.2) Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold reached R$ 3,666.2 million in 1Q22, an increase of 34.6% compared to 1Q21.

The increase in cost of goods sold in 1Q22 is related to the increase in the price of raw materials and other inputs used in the production process.

4.3) Gross Profit

Gross profit of R$ 611.0 million in 1Q22, an increase of 49.1% compared to 1Q21.

The increase in gross profit observed in 1Q22 is mainly due to revenue growth and greater operating efficiency.

4.4) Operational Expenses

Operating expenses (selling, general and administrative expenses and management fees) reached R$ 168.9 million in 1Q22, a reduction of 7.2% compared to 1Q21.

4.5) Other Operating Expenses/Operating Income

Negative amount of R$ 26.9 million in 1Q22, a worsening compared to the negative amount of R$ 5.7 million in 1Q21.

This line was negatively impacted by R$ 30.7 million due to the appreciation of the obligation to purchase equity interest in a subsidiary, and positively by R$ 11.1 million due to the recognition of the remaining balance of the net gain from the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS/Cofins calculation basis.

4.6) Equity Income

Positive result of R$ 4.7 million in 1Q22, an improvement compared to the positive result of R$ 0.9 million in 1Q21.

The results of Amsted Maxion and Maxion Montich were the highlights due to the good performance of the Brazilian rail market and the increase in vehicle production in Argentina.

The following table sets forth the amounts corresponding to Iochpe-Maxion's ownership, which reflect the results of the equity income in the Company.

1Q21

1Q22

R$ thousand

Amsted

Maxion

Dongfeng

Total

Amsted

Maxion

Dongfeng

Total

Var.

Maxion¹

Montich²

Maxion³

Maxion¹

Montich²

Maxion³

Net Income (Loss)

327

1,786

(1,183)

931

2,712

5,686

(3,723)

4,674

n.m.

¹Amsted-Maxion Fundição e Equipamentos Ferroviários S.A.: Related company in the railway segment (19.5% share)

  ²Maxion Montich S.A.: Joint business with factories of structural components in Argentina and Uruguay (50% stake) ³ Dongfeng Maxion Wheels Ltd.: Related company that produces aluminum wheels in China (50% stake)

Page 4 of 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
