Iochpe Maxion S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The 1Q22 presented a similar dynamic to that observed throughout 2021. We are still living with the uncertainties and impacts generated by the pandemic, such as the irregular supply of certain inputs, mainly semiconductors and now also with the impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Nonetheless, we had a robust and resilient performance despite the challenges and uncertainties.

The global production of light vehicles, excluding China, according to IHS consulting, showed a reduction of 8.6% in 1Q22 compared to the same period of the previous year. The commercial vehicle segment was again the highlight in the period with a growth in global production, excluding China, of 1.2%, according to LMC consulting.

Our net operating revenue increased 36.5% in 1Q22 to R$ 4.3 billion, a new quarterly revenue record for the Company, mainly driven by strong demand and production of commercial vehicles and the launch of new products. The commercial vehicle segment continued to have an increasing share of the Company's revenue, with 48.2% in 1Q22 and helped to mitigate the effects of the drop in production in the light vehicles segment.

The performance and resilience of the results are driven by our diversified business model and the discipline of operational execution. Participation in the light and commercial vehicles segments, as well as the diversification of geographies and products, and the proximity of our production to customers were the determining factors for the result in 1Q22. Even with a still volatile scenario, operational flexibility and agility were also important for achieving solid operating results.

EBITDA in 1Q22 was R$ 548.2 million with a margin of 12.8%, an increase of 49.0% compared to 1Q21. Our net income in 1Q22 was R$160.3 million, an increase of 211.1% compared to 1Q21.

We ended 1Q22 with another reduction in financial leverage, reaching the lowest leverage level since 2012, measured by the ratio of net debt to EBITDA in the last twelve months. We had a reduction from 7.58x in 1Q21 to 2.06x in 1Q22. This improvement was due to the Company's operating performance, including operating cash generation of R$ 323.5 million in 1Q22 and also driven by our capital allocation discipline.

Regarding the debt profile, at the beginning of 2Q22, we successfully concluded the 11th issuance of debentures in the amount of R$ 750.0 million with an average term of 3.8 years. This new issuance is another step in the evolution of the Company's liability management, with the primary use of resources for the amortization of short- term debt. It is worth mentioning that we maintain a credit line approved with BNDES in the amount of R$ 620.0 million and a term of 7 years. Finally, we ended the quarter with a solid cash position of R$ 1,386.0 million.

Regarding our commitment to ESG themes, we recently announced the "ROADMAP ZERO" target, which is our strategy to support the decarbonization of mobility, with the aim of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2040. We are removing CO2 emissions from our production processes, improving efficiency in the

