Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Iochpe-Maxion S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYPK3   BRMYPKACNOR7

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

(MYPK3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/01
14.07 BRL   -2.56%
05:51pIOCHPE MAXION S A : Itr 3q21
PU
11/23IOCHPE MAXION S A : Relatório de Sustentabilidade - 20202 ( versão em inglês)
PU
11/23IOCHPE MAXION S A : Sustainability Report-2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iochpe Maxion S A : ITR 3Q21

12/01/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. and Subsidiaries

Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 with Independent Auditor's Review Report

1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

During the third quarter of 2021, the global automotive industry still faced uncertainties and interruptions in the supply of essential inputs for the production of vehicles, mainly semiconductors.

The global automotive production (excluding China) of light vehicles, according to the IHS consultancy, showed a drop of 21.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The positive highlight continues to be the segment of commercial vehicles, with global production growth of 8.8% (excluding China), according to LMC consultancy.

Our net operating revenue increased 42.5% in 3Q21 compared to 3Q20, reaching R$ 3.6 billion, a new quarterly revenue record for the Company, driven mainly by the strong demand and production of commercial vehicles and by the launch of new programs and products. In 3Q21, the commercial vehicle segment represented 48.4% of the net operating revenue, compared to 37.2% in 3Q20.

We achieved an adjusted EBITDA of R$ 483.7 million in 3Q21, with a margin of 13.5%, an increase of 100.7% compared to the previous year. It is worth mentioning that without considering the non-recurring effects, mainly the gain from the sale of the real estate of the Akron plant, in the United States, our adjusted EBITDA would have been R$ 455.3 million with a margin of 12.7%, a new quarterly record for the Company. The operating results for 3Q21 continue to reflect our evolution in execution and operating efficiency, the restructuring carried out in 2020 and the positive effect of the diversified business model: geographies, customer base, product portfolio and light and commercial vehicle segments. We posted a net income of R$ 177.0 million in 3Q21, a substantial improvement over the net loss of R$18.9 million in 3Q20.

In relation to the balance sheet, we showed once again a reduction in financial leverage, measured by the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months, from 2.74x in 2Q21 to 2.66x in 3Q21. The reduction in leverage occurred despite (i) the 9% devaluation of the Real, which impacted foreign currency indebtedness; and (ii) the increase in working capital, mainly in inventories, resulting from the cost increase of raw materials and the devaluation of the Real, as well as sudden and unplanned production stoppages by our customers due to the lack of semiconductors. We ended the 3Q21 with a cash position of R$1 billion.

Regarding recognition in the automotive industry, the Maxion Structural Components division was recognized in the "Autodata Best of the Year" award in Brazil, in the supplier of parts and components category while Maxion Wheels division was recognized in the exporter/supplier category. Also Maxion Wheels division received the "Regional Supplier Quality Award Finalist" from Nissan in Thailand, and the "A grade" quality certificate in India by Skoda, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.

We remain attentive to market movements and prepared to act in a timely manner. We will remain focused on executing the long-term strategic agenda, with innovation projects, consistently advancing in the efficient use of our production capacity, launching new programs and in line with environmental, social and governance themes.

2) COMPANY OVERVIEW

Iochpe-Maxion is a global company, the world leader in the production of automotive wheels and a leading producer of automotive structural components in the Americas.

We have 32 manufacturing plants located in 14 countries and more than 17,000 employees, which enables us to serve our customers around the world according to their delivery terms, quality standards and competitiveness requirements.

Our Company holds a high level of technical knowledge, and permanently seeks to provide innovative solutions in the areas in which it operates, using global macro-trends that guide the development of new products, technologies and processes, whether independently or in cooperation with strategic partners.

We operate our core business through two divisions: Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components.

At Maxion Wheels, we produce and sell a wide range of steel wheels for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

At Maxion Structural Components, we produce side rails, cross members and full frames for commercial vehicles and structural components for light vehicles.

In addition, through AmstedMaxion (associated company), we produce railway wheels and castings, industrial castings and freight cars.

  1. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 3Q21
    • Net operating revenue: R$ 3,584.0 million, an increase of 42.5%1
    • Gross profit of R$ 495.6 million with 13.8% margin
    • Adjusted EBITDA2 : R$ 483.7 million with 13.5% margin
    • Adjusted EBITDA, not considering non-recurring effects, of R$ 455.3 million with 12.7% margin
    • Reduction in financial leverage3 from 7.02x in 3Q20 to 2.66x in 3Q21
    • Net income: R$ 177.0 million
  3. MARKET

Production of vehicles in regions where the Company's highest percentage of consolidated revenues are concentrated, presented the following behavior in the periods indicated (thousand):

Brazil¹

North America²

Europe²

Segment

3Q20

3Q21

Var.

3Q20

3Q21

Var.

3Q20

3Q21

Var.

Light Vehicles

573

453

-20.9%

4,017

3,004

-25.2%

3,904

2,673

-31.5%

Commercial Vehicles

28

48

69.3%

129

119

-7.3%

98

100

2.7%

Total Vehicles

601

501

-16.6%

4,146

3,123

-24.7%

4,002

2,773

-30.7%

Segment

9M20

9M21

Var.

9M20

9M21

Var.

9M20

9M21

Var.

Light Vehicles

1,258

1,516

20.5%

9,173

9,801

6.8%

10,138

10,609

4.6%

Commercial Vehicles

72

133

84.6%

322

383

19.1%

274

323

17.9%

Total Vehicles

1,330

1,649

24.0%

9,495

10,184

7.3%

10,412

10,932

5.0%

  1. Source: ANFAVEA
  2. Source: IHS Automotive (Light Vehicles) and LMC Automotive (Commercial Vehicles)
  3. Consider EU27 + UK + Turkey

After revisions to production expectations for the year 2021, caused by difficulties in the supply chain, mainly related to the supply of semiconductors, IHS projections for light vehicles now indicate a 6% growth scenario for

  1. Compared to the same period of the previous year.
  2. Excludes expenses with restructuring and impairments.
  3. Net debt/ Adjusted LTM EBITDA.

Brazil, a decrease of 0.5% in North America and a drop of 6.5% in Europe, always compared to the year 2020. As for the production of commercial vehicles, LMC projections indicate a growth of 50% in Brazil, 16% in North America and 13% in Europe.

5) OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Consolidated I.S - R$ thousand

3Q20

3Q21

Var.

9M20

9M21

Var.

Net Operating Revenue

2,514,756

3,583,978

42.5%

5,911,160

9,900,957

67.5%

Cost of Goods Sold

(2,259,081)

(3,088,387)

36.7%

(5,607,465)

(8,574,932)

52.9%

Gross Profit

255,675

495,591

93.8%

303,695

1,326,025

n.m.

10.2%

13.8%

5.1%

13.4%

Operating Expenses

(135,117)

(175,017)

29.5%

(397,738)

(536,027)

34.8%

Other Operating Expenses/Revenues

(49,618)

26,522

-153.5%

(84,918)

222,887

n.m.

Equity Income

539

7,568

n.m.

3,902

19,151

n.m.

Operating Income (EBIT)

71,479

354,664

n.m.

(175,059)

1,032,036

n.m.

2.8%

9.9%

-3.0%

10.4%

Financial Results

(42,240)

(78,756)

86.4%

(175,941)

(206,341)

17.3%

Income Taxes

(34,932)

(71,865)

105.7%

23,947

(308,628)

n.m.

Minority Shareholders

(13,184)

(27,027)

105.0%

(35,027)

(73,762)

110.6%

Net Income

(18,877)

177,016

n.m.

(362,080)

443,305

222.4%

-0.8%

4.9%

-6.1%

4.5%

EBITDA

207,676

489,862

135.9%

213,127

1,450,530

n.m.

8.3%

13.7%

3.6%

14.7%

Restructuring and Impairments

(33,310)

6,121

(93,350)

(9,945)

Adjusted EBITDA¹

240,986

483,741

100.7%

306,477

1,460,475

n.m.

9.6%

13.5%

5.2%

14.8%

  • Adjusted EBITDA: excludes expenses with restructuring and impairments, in order to reflect the calculation of leverage for the measurement of financial covenants

5.1) Net operating revenue

Consolidated net operating revenue reached R$ 3,584.0 million in 3Q21 and R$ 9,901.0 million in 9M21, an increase of 42.7% and 67.5% compared to 3Q20 and to 9M20.

Net operating revenue in 3Q21 was positively impacted by the launch of new programs and products and by the higher sales mix to the commercial vehicle segment. And negatively due to the production stoppages of the automakers, mainly due to the lack of semiconductors.

The exchange variation negatively impacted the Company's operating revenue by R$ 56.5 million in 3Q21 and positively by R$536.5 million in 9M21.

The table below shows the behavior of consolidated net operating revenue by region and by product, for the periods indicated.

Net Operating Revenue- R$ thousand

3Q20

3Q21

Var.

9M20

9M21

Var.

Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)

85,530

146,456

71.2%

185,572

387,766

109.0%

Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)

93,941

104,828

11.6%

205,277

312,422

52.2%

Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)

168,498

370,919

120.1%

370,658

889,647

140.0%

Structural Components (Light vehicles)

54,944

111,407

102.8%

108,920

266,601

144.8%

Structural Components (Commercial vehic

178,119

431,475

142.2%

402,928

1,028,777

155.3%

South America

581,033

1,165,086

100.5%

1,273,354

2,885,214

126.6%

23.1%

32.5%

21.5%

29.1%

Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)

117,717

128,707

9.3%

260,340

361,902

39.0%

Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)

340,541

407,144

19.6%

695,466

1,081,765

55.5%

Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)

86,865

99,803

14.9%

229,709

289,505

26.0%

Structural Components (Commercial vehic

252,293

429,152

70.1%

623,893

1,045,462

67.6%

North America

797,416

1,064,807

33.5%

1,809,409

2,778,635

53.6%

31.7%

29.7%

30.6%

28.1%

Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)

460,201

420,969

-8.5%

1,144,454

1,470,602

28.5%

Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)

256,662

287,498

12.0%

672,423

838,965

24.8%

Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)

204,194

307,155

50.4%

531,830

899,367

69.1%

Europe

921,056

1,015,622

10.3%

2,348,707

3,208,934

36.6%

36.6%

28.3%

39.7%

32.4%

Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)

139,345

202,232

45.1%

316,561

620,283

95.9%

Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)

29,993

41,096

37.0%

56,181

128,601

128.9%

Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)

45,913

95,136

107.2%

106,949

279,291

161.1%

Asia + Others

215,250

338,464

57.2%

479,691

1,028,175

114.3%

8.6%

9.4%

8.1%

10.4%

Iochpe-Maxion Consolidated

2,514,756

3,583,979

42.5%

5,911,160

9,900,957

67.5%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Maxion Wheels

2,029,400

2,611,944

28.7%

4,775,419

7,560,117

58.3%

80.7%

72.9%

80.8%

76.4%

Maxion Structural Components

485,356

972,035

100.3%

1,135,741

2,340,841

106.1%

19.3%

27.1%

19.2%

23.6%

5.2) Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold reached R$ 3,088.4 million in 3Q21 and R$ 8,574.9 million in 9M21, an increase of 36.7% and 52.9% compared to 3Q20 and 9M20.

The increase in the cost of goods sold in 3Q21 is related to the growth in volumes produced and the increase in the price of raw materials.

5.3) Gross profit

Gross profit of R$ 495.6 million in 3Q21 and R$ 1,326.0 million in 9M21, an improvement compared to the gross profit of R$ 255.7 million in 3Q20 and R$ 303.7 million in 9M20.

The increase in gross profit observed in 3Q21 is mainly due to revenue growth and greater operating efficiency.

5.4) Operational expenses

Operating expenses (selling, general and administrative expenses and management fees) reached R$ 175.0 million in 3Q21 and R$ 536.0 million in 9M21, an increase of 29.5% compared to 3Q20 and 34.8 % compared to 9M20.

5.5) Other operating expenses/income

Positive amount of R$ 26.5 million in 3Q21 and R$ 222.8 million in 9M21, an improvement compared to the negative amounts of R$ 49.6 million in 3Q20 and R$ 84.9 million in 9M20.

The line was positively impacted in 3Q21 by: (i) gain on the sale of the real estate of the Akron plant, in the United States, in the amount of R$ 18.3 million, (ii) recognition of the remaining balance of the net gain related to the

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
05:51pIOCHPE MAXION S A : Itr 3q21
PU
11/23IOCHPE MAXION S A : Relatório de Sustentabilidade - 20202 ( versão em inglês)
PU
11/23IOCHPE MAXION S A : Sustainability Report-2020
PU
11/16IOCHPE MAXION S A : Earnings Release 3Q21
PU
11/16Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
09/09IOCHPE MAXION S A : Maxion Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework - Rev. 01
PU
08/10Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/14IOCHPE MAXION S A : Material Fact - Final and unappealable decision in lawsuit on the excl..
PU
05/18Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
03/03Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 281 M 2 166 M 2 166 M
Net income 2021 376 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net Debt 2021 3 658 M 645 M 645 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 200 M 391 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,07 BRL
Average target price 19,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos S. Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Daniel Ioschpe Chairman
Israel Vainboim Independent Director
Sérgio Luiz da Silva Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.-9.23%390
DENSO CORPORATION38.38%56 451
APTIV PLC23.07%43 377
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.6.26%22 495
CONTINENTAL AG-12.17%21 349
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-3.08%19 900