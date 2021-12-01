Iochpe Maxion S A : ITR 3Q21

1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

During the third quarter of 2021, the global automotive industry still faced uncertainties and interruptions in the supply of essential inputs for the production of vehicles, mainly semiconductors.

The global automotive production (excluding China) of light vehicles, according to the IHS consultancy, showed a drop of 21.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The positive highlight continues to be the segment of commercial vehicles, with global production growth of 8.8% (excluding China), according to LMC consultancy.

Our net operating revenue increased 42.5% in 3Q21 compared to 3Q20, reaching R$ 3.6 billion, a new quarterly revenue record for the Company, driven mainly by the strong demand and production of commercial vehicles and by the launch of new programs and products. In 3Q21, the commercial vehicle segment represented 48.4% of the net operating revenue, compared to 37.2% in 3Q20.

We achieved an adjusted EBITDA of R$ 483.7 million in 3Q21, with a margin of 13.5%, an increase of 100.7% compared to the previous year. It is worth mentioning that without considering the non-recurring effects, mainly the gain from the sale of the real estate of the Akron plant, in the United States, our adjusted EBITDA would have been R$ 455.3 million with a margin of 12.7%, a new quarterly record for the Company. The operating results for 3Q21 continue to reflect our evolution in execution and operating efficiency, the restructuring carried out in 2020 and the positive effect of the diversified business model: geographies, customer base, product portfolio and light and commercial vehicle segments. We posted a net income of R$ 177.0 million in 3Q21, a substantial improvement over the net loss of R$18.9 million in 3Q20.

In relation to the balance sheet, we showed once again a reduction in financial leverage, measured by the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months, from 2.74x in 2Q21 to 2.66x in 3Q21. The reduction in leverage occurred despite (i) the 9% devaluation of the Real, which impacted foreign currency indebtedness; and (ii) the increase in working capital, mainly in inventories, resulting from the cost increase of raw materials and the devaluation of the Real, as well as sudden and unplanned production stoppages by our customers due to the lack of semiconductors. We ended the 3Q21 with a cash position of R$1 billion.

Regarding recognition in the automotive industry, the Maxion Structural Components division was recognized in the "Autodata Best of the Year" award in Brazil, in the supplier of parts and components category while Maxion Wheels division was recognized in the exporter/supplier category. Also Maxion Wheels division received the "Regional Supplier Quality Award Finalist" from Nissan in Thailand, and the "A grade" quality certificate in India by Skoda, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.

We remain attentive to market movements and prepared to act in a timely manner. We will remain focused on executing the long-term strategic agenda, with innovation projects, consistently advancing in the efficient use of our production capacity, launching new programs and in line with environmental, social and governance themes.

2) COMPANY OVERVIEW

Iochpe-Maxion is a global company, the world leader in the production of automotive wheels and a leading producer of automotive structural components in the Americas.

We have 32 manufacturing plants located in 14 countries and more than 17,000 employees, which enables us to serve our customers around the world according to their delivery terms, quality standards and competitiveness requirements.