Iochpe Maxion S A : ITR 3Q21

Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information
Iochpe-Maxion S.A. and Subsidiaries
Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 with Independent Auditor's Review Report
1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
During the third quarter of 2021, the global automotive industry still faced uncertainties and interruptions in the supply of essential inputs for the production of vehicles, mainly semiconductors.
The global automotive production (excluding China) of light vehicles, according to the IHS consultancy, showed a drop of 21.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The positive highlight continues to be the segment of commercial vehicles, with global production growth of 8.8% (excluding China), according to LMC consultancy.
Our net operating revenue increased 42.5% in 3Q21 compared to 3Q20, reaching R$ 3.6 billion, a new quarterly revenue record for the Company, driven mainly by the strong demand and production of commercial vehicles and by the launch of new programs and products. In 3Q21, the commercial vehicle segment represented 48.4% of the net operating revenue, compared to 37.2% in 3Q20.
We achieved an adjusted EBITDA of R$ 483.7 million in 3Q21, with a margin of 13.5%, an increase of 100.7% compared to the previous year. It is worth mentioning that without considering the non-recurring effects, mainly the gain from the sale of the real estate of the Akron plant, in the United States, our adjusted EBITDA would have been R$ 455.3 million with a margin of 12.7%, a new quarterly record for the Company. The operating results for 3Q21 continue to reflect our evolution in execution and operating efficiency, the restructuring carried out in 2020 and the positive effect of the diversified business model: geographies, customer base, product portfolio and light and commercial vehicle segments. We posted a net income of R$ 177.0 million in 3Q21, a substantial improvement over the net loss of R$18.9 million in 3Q20.
In relation to the balance sheet, we showed once again a reduction in financial leverage, measured by the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months, from 2.74x in 2Q21 to 2.66x in 3Q21. The reduction in leverage occurred despite (i) the 9% devaluation of the Real, which impacted foreign currency indebtedness; and (ii) the increase in working capital, mainly in inventories, resulting from the cost increase of raw materials and the devaluation of the Real, as well as sudden and unplanned production stoppages by our customers due to the lack of semiconductors. We ended the 3Q21 with a cash position of R$1 billion.
Regarding recognition in the automotive industry, the Maxion Structural Components division was recognized in the "Autodata Best of the Year" award in Brazil, in the supplier of parts and components category while Maxion Wheels division was recognized in the exporter/supplier category. Also Maxion Wheels division received the "Regional Supplier Quality Award Finalist" from Nissan in Thailand, and the "A grade" quality certificate in India by Skoda, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.
We remain attentive to market movements and prepared to act in a timely manner. We will remain focused on executing the long-term strategic agenda, with innovation projects, consistently advancing in the efficient use of our production capacity, launching new programs and in line with environmental, social and governance themes.
2) COMPANY OVERVIEW
Iochpe-Maxion is a global company, the world leader in the production of automotive wheels and a leading producer of automotive structural components in the Americas.
We have 32 manufacturing plants located in 14 countries and more than 17,000 employees, which enables us to serve our customers around the world according to their delivery terms, quality standards and competitiveness requirements.
Our Company holds a high level of technical knowledge, and permanently seeks to provide innovative solutions in the areas in which it operates, using global macro-trends that guide the development of new products, technologies and processes, whether independently or in cooperation with strategic partners.
We operate our core business through two divisions: Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components.
At Maxion Wheels, we produce and sell a wide range of steel wheels for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.
At Maxion Structural Components, we produce side rails, cross members and full frames for commercial vehicles and structural components for light vehicles.
In addition, through AmstedMaxion (associated company), we produce railway wheels and castings, industrial castings and freight cars.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 3Q21
Net operating revenue: R$ 3,584.0 million, an increase of 42.5%1
Gross profit of R$ 495.6 million with 13.8% margin
Adjusted EBITDA2 : R$ 483.7 million with 13.5% margin
Adjusted EBITDA, not considering non-recurring effects, of R$ 455.3 million with 12.7% margin
Reduction in financial leverage3 from 7.02x in 3Q20 to 2.66x in 3Q21
Net income: R$ 177.0 million
MARKET
Production of vehicles in regions where the Company's highest percentage of consolidated revenues are concentrated, presented the following behavior in the periods indicated (thousand):
Brazil¹
North America²
Europe²
Segment
3Q20
3Q21
Var.
3Q20
3Q21
Var.
3Q20
3Q21
Var.
Light Vehicles
573
453
-20.9%
4,017
3,004
-25.2%
3,904
2,673
-31.5%
Commercial Vehicles
28
48
69.3%
129
119
-7.3%
98
100
2.7%
Total Vehicles
601
501
-16.6%
4,146
3,123
-24.7%
4,002
2,773
-30.7%
Segment
9M20
9M21
Var.
9M20
9M21
Var.
9M20
9M21
Var.
Light Vehicles
1,258
1,516
20.5%
9,173
9,801
6.8%
10,138
10,609
4.6%
Commercial Vehicles
72
133
84.6%
322
383
19.1%
274
323
17.9%
Total Vehicles
1,330
1,649
24.0%
9,495
10,184
7.3%
10,412
10,932
5.0%
Source: ANFAVEA
Source: IHS Automotive (Light Vehicles) and LMC Automotive (Commercial Vehicles)
Consider EU27 + UK + Turkey
After revisions to production expectations for the year 2021, caused by difficulties in the supply chain, mainly related to the supply of semiconductors, IHS projections for light vehicles now indicate a 6% growth scenario for
Compared to the same period of the previous year.
Excludes expenses with restructuring and impairments.
Net debt/ Adjusted LTM EBITDA.
Brazil, a decrease of 0.5% in North America and a drop of 6.5% in Europe, always compared to the year 2020. As for the production of commercial vehicles, LMC projections indicate a growth of 50% in Brazil, 16% in North America and 13% in Europe.
5) OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Consolidated I.S - R$ thousand
3Q20
3Q21
Var.
9M20
9M21
Var.
Net Operating Revenue
2,514,756
3,583,978
42.5%
5,911,160
9,900,957
67.5%
Cost of Goods Sold
(2,259,081)
(3,088,387)
36.7%
(5,607,465)
(8,574,932)
52.9%
Gross Profit
255,675
495,591
93.8%
303,695
1,326,025
n.m.
10.2%
13.8%
5.1%
13.4%
Operating Expenses
(135,117)
(175,017)
29.5%
(397,738)
(536,027)
34.8%
Other Operating Expenses/Revenues
(49,618)
26,522
-153.5%
(84,918)
222,887
n.m.
Equity Income
539
7,568
n.m.
3,902
19,151
n.m.
Operating Income (EBIT)
71,479
354,664
n.m.
(175,059)
1,032,036
n.m.
2.8%
9.9%
-3.0%
10.4%
Financial Results
(42,240)
(78,756)
86.4%
(175,941)
(206,341)
17.3%
Income Taxes
(34,932)
(71,865)
105.7%
23,947
(308,628)
n.m.
Minority Shareholders
(13,184)
(27,027)
105.0%
(35,027)
(73,762)
110.6%
Net Income
(18,877)
177,016
n.m.
(362,080)
443,305
222.4%
-0.8%
4.9%
-6.1%
4.5%
EBITDA
207,676
489,862
135.9%
213,127
1,450,530
n.m.
8.3%
13.7%
3.6%
14.7%
Restructuring and Impairments
(33,310)
6,121
(93,350)
(9,945)
Adjusted EBITDA¹
240,986
483,741
100.7%
306,477
1,460,475
n.m.
9.6%
13.5%
5.2%
14.8%
Adjusted EBITDA: excludes expenses with restructuring and impairments, in order to reflect the calculation of leverage for the measurement of financial covenants
5.1) Net operating revenue
Consolidated net operating revenue reached R$ 3,584.0 million in 3Q21 and R$ 9,901.0 million in 9M21, an increase of 42.7% and 67.5% compared to 3Q20 and to 9M20.
Net operating revenue in 3Q21 was positively impacted by the launch of new programs and products and by the higher sales mix to the commercial vehicle segment. And negatively due to the production stoppages of the automakers, mainly due to the lack of semiconductors.
The exchange variation negatively impacted the Company's operating revenue by R$ 56.5 million in 3Q21 and positively by R$536.5 million in 9M21.
The table below shows the behavior of consolidated net operating revenue by region and by product, for the periods indicated.
Net Operating Revenue- R$ thousand
3Q20
3Q21
Var.
9M20
9M21
Var.
Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)
85,530
146,456
71.2%
185,572
387,766
109.0%
Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)
93,941
104,828
11.6%
205,277
312,422
52.2%
Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)
168,498
370,919
120.1%
370,658
889,647
140.0%
Structural Components (Light vehicles)
54,944
111,407
102.8%
108,920
266,601
144.8%
Structural Components (Commercial vehic
178,119
431,475
142.2%
402,928
1,028,777
155.3%
South America
581,033
1,165,086
100.5%
1,273,354
2,885,214
126.6%
23.1%
32.5%
21.5%
29.1%
Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)
117,717
128,707
9.3%
260,340
361,902
39.0%
Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)
340,541
407,144
19.6%
695,466
1,081,765
55.5%
Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)
86,865
99,803
14.9%
229,709
289,505
26.0%
Structural Components (Commercial vehic
252,293
429,152
70.1%
623,893
1,045,462
67.6%
North America
797,416
1,064,807
33.5%
1,809,409
2,778,635
53.6%
31.7%
29.7%
30.6%
28.1%
Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)
460,201
420,969
-8.5%
1,144,454
1,470,602
28.5%
Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)
256,662
287,498
12.0%
672,423
838,965
24.8%
Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)
204,194
307,155
50.4%
531,830
899,367
69.1%
Europe
921,056
1,015,622
10.3%
2,348,707
3,208,934
36.6%
36.6%
28.3%
39.7%
32.4%
Aluminum Wheels (Light vehicles)
139,345
202,232
45.1%
316,561
620,283
95.9%
Steel Wheels (Light vehicles)
29,993
41,096
37.0%
56,181
128,601
128.9%
Steel Wheels (Commercial vehicles)
45,913
95,136
107.2%
106,949
279,291
161.1%
Asia + Others
215,250
338,464
57.2%
479,691
1,028,175
114.3%
8.6%
9.4%
8.1%
10.4%
Iochpe-Maxion Consolidated
2,514,756
3,583,979
42.5%
5,911,160
9,900,957
67.5%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Maxion Wheels
2,029,400
2,611,944
28.7%
4,775,419
7,560,117
58.3%
80.7%
72.9%
80.8%
76.4%
Maxion Structural Components
485,356
972,035
100.3%
1,135,741
2,340,841
106.1%
19.3%
27.1%
19.2%
23.6%
5.2) Cost of goods sold
Cost of goods sold reached R$ 3,088.4 million in 3Q21 and R$ 8,574.9 million in 9M21, an increase of 36.7% and 52.9% compared to 3Q20 and 9M20.
The increase in the cost of goods sold in 3Q21 is related to the growth in volumes produced and the increase in the price of raw materials.
5.3) Gross profit
Gross profit of R$ 495.6 million in 3Q21 and R$ 1,326.0 million in 9M21, an improvement compared to the gross profit of R$ 255.7 million in 3Q20 and R$ 303.7 million in 9M20.
The increase in gross profit observed in 3Q21 is mainly due to revenue growth and greater operating efficiency.
5.4) Operational expenses
Operating expenses (selling, general and administrative expenses and management fees) reached R$ 175.0 million in 3Q21 and R$ 536.0 million in 9M21, an increase of 29.5% compared to 3Q20 and 34.8 % compared to 9M20.
5.5) Other operating expenses/income
Positive amount of R$ 26.5 million in 3Q21 and R$ 222.8 million in 9M21, an improvement compared to the negative amounts of R$ 49.6 million in 3Q20 and R$ 84.9 million in 9M20.
The line was positively impacted in 3Q21 by: (i) gain on the sale of the real estate of the Akron plant, in the United States, in the amount of R$ 18.3 million, (ii) recognition of the remaining balance of the net gain related to the
