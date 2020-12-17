Iochpe Maxion S A : Sustainability Report - 2019

MESSAGE ABOUT IOCHPE-MAXION PERFORMANCE IN 2019 GOVERNANCE INNOVATION HEALTH AND SAFETY SOCIAL VALUE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY GRI CONTENT SUMMARY CREDITS
2
Summary
3 MESSAGE FROM OUR LEADERSHIP
5 ABOUT THIS REPORT
7 IOCHPE-MAXION
14 PERFORMANCE
Direct economic value created and distributed
18 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
AND TRANSPARENCY
Risk management
Ethics and anti-corruption
Fair trade and global competition
29 INNOVATION AND ADVANCED ENGINEERING
Digital Transformation
Customer relations
43 HEALTH AND SAFETY
Employee engagement and training
48 CREATING SOCIAL VALUE
52OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY Energy efficiency
Waste and materials management
Emissions
Waste and effluents
62 GRI CONTENT SUMMARY
72 ATTACHMENTS
79 CREDITS
3
Message from our leadership GRI102-14
The year of 2019 was very rewarding for our business and operation, with results consolidating us as a global company, the largest producer of wheels in the world and one of the leading manufacturers of structural components in the Americas. We are truly pleased to present our first-ever Sustainability Report establishing a position of transparency for the market and society.
All the investments accomplished last year have enabled the Company to grow its footprint in the markets where it operates, enhancing the synergy of its operations and establishing a position that is transparent for the market and society following the publication of our first-ever Sustainability Report, which presents the results of our environmental, social and economic performance.
Our expansion strategy included starting up a new aluminum wheels facility in Pune, India and building a stamping part factory for commercial vehicles in Monclova, Mexico, which will diversify the product portfolio for commercial vehicles.
We increased aluminum wheel production in Saraburi, Thailand, by more than 300 thousand units a year. We struck a partnership with Dongfeng to build a facility in Suizhou, China, with the capacity to produce 2 million aluminum wheels.
In order to provide Iochpe-Maxion with operational economies of scale and ensure workers have a salubrious work- place, our environmental health and safety committee created and rolled out initiatives involving all the company's global leaders. We therefore bolstered environmental, health and safety procedures related to ESG issues (environmen- tal, social and governance).
IOCHPE MAXION 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
MESSAGE ABOUT IOCHPE-MAXION PERFORMANCE IN 2019 GOVERNANCE INNOVATION HEALTH AND SAFETY SOCIAL VALUE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY GRI CONTENT SUMMARY CREDITS
4
We set up our Ethics Committee in No- vember 2018, which works in tandem with the Executive Board to bolster our control and compliance barriers. We published and disseminated our Code of Conduct in nine languages and 15 countries, after reviewing the latest regulations. All of our employees have been trained to practice our ethics and anti-corruption guidelines at all facilities.
We will continue investing in our social programs and the programs of Iochpe Foundation, OSCIP (Organização da Sociedade Civil de Interesse Público), a foundation that assists more than 12,500 people a year. Investing in the professional training of socially vulnerable young people in partnership with the Founda- tion, the Formare program alone has seen 22,500 young people graduating since its introduction 30 years ago.
Our market practices remain competi- tive, in order to make sure we are around for a long time. Our net operating revenue amounted to R$ 10,016.4 million in 2019, an increase of 4.2% compared to 2018. We close the year with EBITDA of R$ 1,095.8 million¹ in 2019, an increase of 3.7% compared to 2018.
Our strategic planning will continue to focus on the optimization of our production capacity, health and safety and expansion of our product portfolio, with investments in innovation and R&D. We will therefore continue offering profitable products, delivering competitiveness to our clients and providing growth in conjunction with our business partners.
Marcos Oliveira
Iochpe-Maxion CEO
