Iochpe-Maxion S.A.

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

(MYPK3)
Iochpe Maxion S A : Sustainability Report - 2019

12/17/2020 | 04:45pm EST
2019 Sustainability Report

Iochpe-Maxion

IOCHPE MAXION 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

MESSAGE ABOUT IOCHPE-MAXION PERFORMANCE IN 2019 GOVERNANCE INNOVATION HEALTH AND SAFETY SOCIAL VALUE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY GRI CONTENT SUMMARY CREDITS

2

Summary

3 MESSAGE FROM OUR LEADERSHIP

5 ABOUT THIS REPORT

7 IOCHPE-MAXION

14 PERFORMANCE

Direct economic value created and distributed

18 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

AND TRANSPARENCY

Risk management

Ethics and anti-corruption

Fair trade and global competition

29 INNOVATION AND ADVANCED ENGINEERING

Digital Transformation

Customer relations

43 HEALTH AND SAFETY

Employee engagement and training

48 CREATING SOCIAL VALUE

52 OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY Energy efficiency

Waste and materials management

Emissions

Waste and effluents

62 GRI CONTENT SUMMARY

72 ATTACHMENTS

79 CREDITS

IOCHPE MAXION 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

MESSAGE ABOUT IOCHPE-MAXION PERFORMANCE IN 2019 GOVERNANCE INNOVATION HEALTH AND SAFETY SOCIAL VALUE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY GRI CONTENT SUMMARY CREDITS

3

Message from our leadership GRI 102-14

The year of 2019 was very rewarding for our business and operation, with results consolidating us as a global company, the largest producer of wheels in the world and one of the leading manufacturers of structural components in the Americas. We are truly pleased to present our first-ever Sustainability Report establishing a position of transparency for the market and society.

All the investments accomplished last year have enabled the Company to grow its footprint in the markets where it operates, enhancing the synergy of its operations and establishing a position that is transparent for the market and society following the publication of our first-ever Sustainability Report, which presents the results of our environmental, social and economic performance.

Our expansion strategy included starting up a new aluminum wheels facility in Pune, India and building a stamping part factory for commercial vehicles in Monclova, Mexico, which will diversify the product portfolio for commercial vehicles.

We increased aluminum wheel production in Saraburi, Thailand, by more than 300 thousand units a year. We struck a partnership with Dongfeng to build a facility in Suizhou, China, with the capacity to produce 2 million aluminum wheels.

In order to provide Iochpe-Maxion with operational economies of scale and ensure workers have a salubrious work- place, our environmental health and safety committee created and rolled out initiatives involving all the company's global leaders. We therefore bolstered environmental, health and safety procedures related to ESG issues (environmen- tal, social and governance).

IOCHPE MAXION 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

MESSAGE ABOUT IOCHPE-MAXION PERFORMANCE IN 2019 GOVERNANCE INNOVATION HEALTH AND SAFETY SOCIAL VALUE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY GRI CONTENT SUMMARY CREDITS

4

We set up our Ethics Committee in No- vember 2018, which works in tandem with the Executive Board to bolster our control and compliance barriers. We published and disseminated our Code of Conduct in nine languages and 15 countries, after reviewing the latest regulations. All of our employees have been trained to practice our ethics and anti-corruption guidelines at all facilities.

We will continue investing in our social programs and the programs of Iochpe Foundation, OSCIP (Organização da Sociedade Civil de Interesse Público), a foundation that assists more than 12,500 people a year. Investing in the professional training of socially vulnerable young people in partnership with the Founda- tion, the Formare program alone has seen 22,500 young people graduating since its introduction 30 years ago.

Our market practices remain competi- tive, in order to make sure we are around for a long time. Our net operating revenue amounted to R$ 10,016.4 million in 2019, an increase of 4.2% compared to 2018. We close the year with EBITDA of R$ 1,095.8 million¹ in 2019, an increase of 3.7% compared to 2018.

Our strategic planning will continue to focus on the optimization of our production capacity, health and safety and expansion of our product portfolio, with investments in innovation and R&D. We will therefore continue offering profitable products, delivering competitiveness to our clients and providing growth in conjunction with our business partners.

Marcos Oliveira

Iochpe-Maxion CEO

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:44:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
