Iochpe Maxion S A : Sustainability Report - 2019

All the investments accomplished last year have enabled the Company to grow its footprint in the markets where it operates, enhancing the synergy of its operations and establishing a position that is transparent for the market and society following the publication of our first-ever Sustainability Report, which presents the results of our environmental, social and economic performance.