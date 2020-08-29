Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Iofina plc    IOF   GB00B2QL5C79

IOFINA PLC

(IOF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/28 11:35:28 am
15 GBX   -3.23%
09:00aIOFINA : Debt Update
PU
09:00aIOFINA : Launch of New Website
PU
08/27IOFINA : Debt Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iofina : Debt Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 09:00am EDT

Download Full Message Here

Iofina Plc
('Iofina' or the 'Company')
(LSE AIM: IOF)

Debt Update

Iofina, a specialist in the exploration and production of iodine and manufacturers of specialty chemical products, today provides a brief update to the market regarding debt refinancing.

The Company is pleased to report continued positive progress regarding debt refinancing with a new USA lender (the 'Lender'). The necessary internal approvals have now been obtained by the Lender and therefore the transaction is now in the final legal documentation phase. The specifics of the transaction will be detailed to the market once documentation is complete and finalised. General terms include a term loan as well as a revolving line of credit which will allow Iofina to fully pay current debt holders. The Company and its new lender are both pushing to complete this transaction as soon as practically possible.

Commenting, President and CEO of Iofina Dr. Tom Becker, stated: 'We are pleased that we are now in the final documentation phase of debt refinancing and we look forward to updating the market as to its conclusion in due course.'

.

Enquiries:
Dr. Tom Becker
CEO & President
Iofina plc
Tel: +44 (0)20 3006 3135

Christopher Raggett/Giles Rolls/Matthew Radley (corporate finance)
Tim Redfern (ECM)
finnCap Ltd
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Media Contact:
Charles Goodwin/Joe Burgess
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Iofina:
Iofina plc (AIM: IOF) is a vertically integrated Company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products. As the second largest producer of iodine in North America, it comprises three USA entities; Iofina Resources, Iofina Chemical and IofinaEX.

LEI: 213800QDMFYVRJYYTQ84
ISIN: GB00B2QL5C79

Iofina Resources
Iofina Resources develops, builds, owns and operates iodine extraction plants using Iofina's WET® IOsorb® technology. Iofina currently operates five producing IOsorb® plants in Oklahoma and is consistently using technology and innovation to improve and expand its operations.

Iofina Chemical
Iofina Chemical has manufactured high quality halogen speciality chemicals derived from raw iodine, as well as non-iodine based products for over 35 years.

IofinaEX
Iofina's newest subsidiary, IofinaEX, is fully licensed to process hemp in the state of Kentucky and is exploring the isolation of specialty chemical products from hemp, a rapidly expanding market.

www.iofina.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Iofina plc published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2020 12:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IOFINA PLC
09:00aIOFINA : Debt Update
PU
09:00aIOFINA : Launch of New Website
PU
08/27IOFINA : Debt Update
AQ
08/03IOFINA : Launch of new website
AQ
07/22IOFINA : Corporate Update
PU
07/01IOFINA : Debt Update
AQ
07/01IOFINA : Result of Annual General Meeting
AQ
06/30IOFINA : Debt Update
PU
06/30IOFINA : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/26IOFINA : Change of venue for AGM on 30 June 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26,7 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2020 4,46 M 5,95 M 5,95 M
Net Debt 2020 3,00 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart IOFINA PLC
Duration : Period :
Iofina plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOFINA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 32,00 GBX
Last Close Price 15,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Matthew Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance Jason Baller Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm Thomas Lewin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Delaney Bellamy Independent Non-Executive Director
J. Frank Mermoud Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOFINA PLC-47.00%38
ECOLAB INC.3.89%57 220
GIVAUDAN SA24.28%38 470
SIKA AG17.79%33 596
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.63%20 860
SYMRISE AG21.86%18 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group