  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Iofina plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOF   GB00B2QL5C79

IOFINA PLC

(IOF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/10 11:35:01 am
13.875 GBX   +3.74%
05:42pIOFINA : Holding(s) in the Company
PU
07/16IOFINA : H1 2021 Update
AQ
07/15London Shares Close in Red Amid Covid Fears, Weak Oil Prices
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iofina : Holding(s) in the Company

09/10/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

Iofina PLC

tached ii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Richard Sneller

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

10th September 2021

reached vi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

10th September 2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

voting rights held

tached to shares (to-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

in issuer (8.A +

tal of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

8.B) vii

Resulting situation

on the date on which

5.8%

5.8%

11,158,904

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

N/A

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B2QL5C79

11,158,904

5.8%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

date x

Conversion Period xi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

date x

voting rights

riod xi

Settlement xii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

% of voting rights if it

equals or is higher

Name xvthan the notifiable threshold

  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

Oxford, UK

Date of completion

10th September 2021

Disclaimer

Iofina plc published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22,6 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net income 2021 3,82 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
Net cash 2021 5,23 M 7,24 M 7,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,6 M 36,9 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart IOFINA PLC
Duration : Period :
Iofina plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOFINA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,14 GBX
Average target price 25,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17 918%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Matthew Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malcolm Thomas Lewin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lance Jason Baller Non-Executive Chairman
William Delaney Bellamy Independent Non-Executive Director
Jules Frank Mermoud Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOFINA PLC2.88%36
ECOLAB INC.5.15%65 088
SIKA AG34.28%50 156
GIVAUDAN SA21.64%45 621
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.98.20%38 544
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.573.09%35 117