Iofina : Holding(s) in the Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
|
|
|
|
|
of existing shares to which voting rights are at-
|
|
|
Iofina PLC
|
|
|
tached ii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
|
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify) iii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
Richard Sneller
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
|
10th September 2021
|
|
|
reached vi:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
|
10th September 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights at-
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial instru-
|
Total of both in %
|
voting rights held
|
|
tached to shares (to-
|
|
|
ments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
in issuer (8.A +
|
|
tal of 8. A)
|
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
8.B) vii
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|
11,158,904
|
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rights ix
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
(DTR5.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
GB00B2QL5C79
|
11,158,904
|
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial in-
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
strument
|
date x
|
Conversion Period xi
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion Pe-
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
date x
|
voting rights
|
riod xi
|
Settlement xii
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
% of voting rights if it
equals or is higher
Name xvthan the notifiable threshold
-
of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it
equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
|
Place of completion
|
Oxford, UK
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
10th September 2021
|
|
Disclaimer
