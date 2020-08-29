Iofina : Launch of New Website

Download Full Message Here

RNS REACH

Iofina Plc

('Iofina' or the 'Company')

(LSE AIM: IOF)

Launch of new website

Iofina, specialists in the exploration and production of iodine and manufacturers of specialty chemical products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website at www.iofina.com. The website will include current information for customers and investors, be mobile and tablet friendly, and will be continuously improved and updated.

The new website contains the information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 26 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

Dr. Tom Becker

CEO & President

Iofina plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 3006 3135

Christopher Raggett/Giles Rolls/Matthew Radley (corporate finance)

Tim Redfern (ECM)

finnCap Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Media Contact:

Charles Goodwin/Joe Burgess

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Iofina:

Iofina plc (AIM: IOF) is a vertically integrated Company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products. As the second largest producer of iodine in North America, it comprises three USA entities; Iofina Resources, Iofina Chemical and IofinaEX.

LEI: 213800QDMFYVRJYYTQ84

ISIN: GB00B2QL5C79

Iofina Resources

Iofina Resources develops, builds, owns and operates iodine extraction plants using Iofina's WET® IOsorb® technology. Iofina currently operates five producing IOsorb® plants in Oklahoma and is consistently using technology and innovation to improve and expand its operations.

Iofina Chemical

Iofina Chemical has manufactured high quality halogen speciality chemicals derived from raw iodine, as well as non-iodine based products for over 35 years.

IofinaEX

Iofina's newest subsidiary, IofinaEX, is fully licensed to process hemp in the state of Kentucky and is exploring the isolation of specialty chemical products from hemp, a rapidly expanding market.

www.iofina.com