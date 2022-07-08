Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Iofina plc
  News
  Summary
    IOF   GB00B2QL5C79

IOFINA PLC

(IOF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:03 2022-07-08 am EDT
27.34 GBX   +3.17%
03:13aIofina Secures Two New Lines of Credit for Growth Plans
DJ
06/23Iofina Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
AQ
06/21Iofina plc - Appointment of Chrystal Capital Partners LLP as Strategic Financial Advisor
AQ
Iofina Secures Two New Lines of Credit for Growth Plans

07/08/2022 | 03:13am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Iofina PLC said Friday that it has secured two new lines of credit from its lender and extended its current facility for two years, to provide additional flexibility and accelerate its growth plans.

The iodine producer said it has secured a new $2.7 million, seven-year term loan for construction of its IO#9 plant. It has an interest rate of 2.6% plus the one-month secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR.

The company said it has also secured a new $1.7 million, five-year term loan for Iofina Chemical capital projects. It has an interest rate of 2.5% plus SOFR. Both facilities are repayable in equal monthly installments, it said.

The existing $6 million facility has been extended to $8 million, and its maturity date has been pushed back two years to September 2024, the company said.

Iofina said that it produced 234.0 metric tons of crystalline iodine in the first half of the year, in line with its projected range of 225 to 240 tons, and that it expects to produce between 255 to 275 tons for the second half.

Spot prices for iodine have reached and exceeded $70 a kilogram, and demand for Iofina's product remains strong despite wider economic concerns, the company said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 0312ET

Financials
Sales 2022 32,8 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net income 2022 5,01 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
Net cash 2022 0,16 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,8 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 30,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Matthew Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malcolm Thomas Lewin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lance Jason Baller Non-Executive Chairman
William Delaney Bellamy Independent Non-Executive Director
Jules Frank Mermoud Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOFINA PLC46.21%61
ECOLAB INC.-32.27%45 388
SIKA AG-42.53%35 450
GIVAUDAN SA-27.30%33 114
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.37%18 752
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-29.24%17 621