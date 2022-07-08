Iofina Secures Two New Lines of Credit for Growth Plans

By Joe Hoppe

Iofina PLC said Friday that it has secured two new lines of credit from its lender and extended its current facility for two years, to provide additional flexibility and accelerate its growth plans.

The iodine producer said it has secured a new $2.7 million, seven-year term loan for construction of its IO#9 plant. It has an interest rate of 2.6% plus the one-month secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR.

The company said it has also secured a new $1.7 million, five-year term loan for Iofina Chemical capital projects. It has an interest rate of 2.5% plus SOFR. Both facilities are repayable in equal monthly installments, it said.

The existing $6 million facility has been extended to $8 million, and its maturity date has been pushed back two years to September 2024, the company said.

Iofina said that it produced 234.0 metric tons of crystalline iodine in the first half of the year, in line with its projected range of 225 to 240 tons, and that it expects to produce between 255 to 275 tons for the second half.

Spot prices for iodine have reached and exceeded $70 a kilogram, and demand for Iofina's product remains strong despite wider economic concerns, the company said.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 0312ET