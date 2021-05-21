Iofina : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
21 May 2021
Iofina plc
("Iofina", the "Company" or the "Group")
(LSE AIM: IOF)
Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
Iofina plc, specialists in the exploration and production of iodine and manufacturers of specialty chemical products, today provides an update to the market and confirms that it intends to publish its Final Results for the 12 months to 31 December 2020 on 25 May 2021.
The Company is also pleased to announce that Thomas Becker, CEO and Malcolm Lewin, CFO will provide a live presentation relating to the 2020 results and outlook for the Company via the Investor Meet Company platform on 26 May 2021 at 3pm BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Iofina plc via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/iofina-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow Iofina plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
Enquiries:
Dr. Tom Becker
CEO & President
Iofina plc
Tel: +1 859 356 8000
Christopher Raggett/Tim Harper (corporate finance)
Tim Redfern (ECM)
finnCap Ltd
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Media Contact:
Charles Goodwin/Joe Burgess
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221
About Iofina:
Iofina plc (AIM: IOF) is a vertically integrated Company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products. As the second largest producer of iodine in North America, it comprises three USA entities; Iofina Resources, Iofina Chemical and IofinaEX.
LEI: 213800QDMFYVRJYYTQ84
ISIN: GB00B2QL5C79
Iofina Resources
Iofina Resources develops, builds, owns and operates iodine extraction plants using Iofina's WET® IOsorb® technology. Iofina currently operates five producing IOsorb® plants in Oklahoma and is consistently using technology and innovation to improve and expand its operations.
Iofina Chemical
Iofina Chemical has manufactured high quality halogen speciality chemicals derived from raw iodine, as well as non-iodine based products for over 35 years.
IofinaEX
Iofina's newest subsidiary, IofinaEX, is fully licensed to process hemp in the state of Kentucky and is currently managing a hemp seed investment in this market.
www.iofina.com
Disclaimer
Iofina plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:24:06 UTC.