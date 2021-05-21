Iofina : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

21 May 2021

Iofina plc

("Iofina", the "Company" or the "Group")

(LSE AIM: IOF)

Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

Iofina plc, specialists in the exploration and production of iodine and manufacturers of specialty chemical products, today provides an update to the market and confirms that it intends to publish its Final Results for the 12 months to 31 December 2020 on 25 May 2021.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Thomas Becker, CEO and Malcolm Lewin, CFO will provide a live presentation relating to the 2020 results and outlook for the Company via the Investor Meet Company platform on 26 May 2021 at 3pm BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Iofina plc via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/iofina-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Iofina plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

