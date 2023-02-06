Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Iofina plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOF   GB00B2QL5C79

IOFINA PLC

(IOF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:17:07 2023-02-06 am EST
27.50 GBX   +12.24%
05:14aIofina shares up as eyes earnings to be ahead of market view
AN
04:43aBOE Likely to Raise Rates Further as Inflation Expected to Persist, MPC's Mann Says
DJ
04:28aFTSE 100 Lower as Finance, Property, Retail Stocks Drop
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iofina shares up as eyes earnings to be ahead of market view

02/06/2023 | 05:14am EST
Iofina PLC - London-based iodine producer - Expects 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be materially ahead of previous market expectations, at not less than USD10.5 million. Revenue for the full year remains in line with current guidance. For 2021, Ebitda amounted to USD6.9 million. Revenue was USD39.0 million. Says global demand for both iodine and iodine-based derivatives are strong throughout 2022, with "prices rising during H1 2022 and remaining high in H2 2022". Consequently, Iofina's sales margins in the second half are robust and combined with its improved iodine production, it delivered stronger second half profitability than previously anticipated.

Chief Executive Officer Tom Becker says: "2022 was a year of significant progress for Iofina. Solid iodine production performance, higher prices and strong demand for iodine, and the beginning of construction of our newest plant IO#9 are all examples of the positive momentum that the company is carrying forward into 2023."

Current stock price: 27.50 pence each, up 12% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: up 77%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 36,6 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net income 2022 4,48 M 5,42 M 5,42 M
Net Debt 2022 0,78 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,0 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 30,2%
