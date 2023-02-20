Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  IOG plc
  News
  7. Summary
    IOG   GB00BF49WF64

IOG PLC

(IOG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:58:23 2023-02-20 am EST
5.100 GBX   +5.70%
Iog : Management Update - February 2023
PU
IOG joint venture sanctions Blythe H2 well, aims more gas production
AN
2023 Operational Update
AQ
IOG : Management Update - February 2023

02/20/2023 | 09:30am EST
Management update

February 2023

Disclaimer

The information contained in this confidential document ("Presentation") has been prepared by IOG plc (the "Company").

While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers give, have given or have authority to give, any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this Presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisers (all such information being referred to as "Information") and liability therefore is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the Information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this Presentation.

This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation.

Neither the issue of this Presentation nor any part of its contents is to be taken as any form of commitment on the part of the Company to proceed with any transaction and the right is reserved to terminate any discussions or negotiations with any prospective investors. In no circumstances will the Company be responsible for any costs, losses or expenses incurred in connection with any appraisal or investigation of the Company. In furnishing this Presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this Presentation which may become apparent.

This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers. In particular, this Presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this Presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. Each party to whom this Presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgment, analysis and assumptions and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters.

Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be (a) taken or transmitted into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or the United States of America (each a "Restricted Territory"), their territories or possessions; (b) distributed to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended)) or (c) distributed to any individual outside a Restricted Territory who is a resident thereof in any such case for the purpose of offer for sale or solicitation or invitation to buy or subscribe any securities or in the context where its distribution may be construed as such offer, solicitation or invitation, in any such case except in compliance with any applicable exemption. The distribution of this document in or to persons subject to other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction.

www.iog.co.uk

2

New leadership is changing our operational and financial approach

Rupert Newall

CEO

30 years experience in E&P management, energy

advisory and investment banking

Dougie Scott

COO

30 years at Shell, RWE Dea UK and INEOS Oil & Gas;

deep SNS drilling and operating experience

John Arthur

CFO

18 years industry experience; former CFO at Aminex plc; Chartered Certified Accountant

James Chance

Head of Capital Markets & ESG

Extensive energy capital markets experience;

former Director, Energy at Standard Chartered Bank

Robin Storey

General Counsel & Company Secretary

25 years experience with BP and several E&P

companies

  • New management team has right skills and experience for IOG's production phase:
    • Deliver safe and efficient gas production operations to maximise cash flow
    • Learn and apply the lessons of previous issues
    • Clearly assess risks and value of future investments
    • Refine strategic priorities and capital allocation as appropriate
  • Multi-disciplinarytaskforce undertaking a rigorous technical, engineering, commercial and financial review to evaluate:
    • Southwark A2 outturn
    • Southwark A1 risks and mitigations
    • Risks and mitigations for similar assets in our portfolio
    • Reserves and resources ranges across all assets
  • Taking ownership of recent challenges and focusing on delivering key priorities:
    • Deliver Blythe H2 well safely and efficiently
    • Manage produced water and debottleneck Saturn Banks Reception Facilities
    • Improve infrastructure resilience and uptime
    • Forensic focus on operating cost control to maximise cash margins
  • The whole management team is personally invested in a successful outcome

3

2022 highlights

Saturn Banks 2022 headline statistics (unaudited)

Operational

  • First Gas achieved in March 2022
  • Gross gas production First Gas to year end: 27.4 mmscf/d
  • Average combined uptime 58.6%
  • TRIR: 3.6 per 200k/hours worked (cumulative Saturn Banks hours worked >2m)
  • Scope 1&2 emissions intensity: 0.8 kgCO₂e/boe

Financial

  • Average realised gas price: 203.5 p/therm
  • Revenue before sales deductions: £79.6m (£3.6m condensate)
  • Cash opex: 13.9 p/therm
  • YE 2022 cash balance: £32.4m (£5.7m restricted)

2022 production overview

Blythe and Elgood gross production and combined uptime Mar-Dec 2022

50,000

100%

45,000

H1 water

90%

production

production (mscfpd)

40,000

starts

80%

35,000

1-week

70%

30,000

60%

Uptime (%)

outage

25,000

4-week

50%

20,000

outage

40%

15,000

30%

Gas

10,000

20%

5,000

10%

0

0%

Production

Uptime

4

Current status

Business overview

  • Stable gas production at Blythe, currently in gross 15-20 mmscf/d range with 2023 YTD uptime >90%
  • Production infrastructure co-owned with a well funded and supportive partner, CalEnergy Resources (UK) Limited (CER)*
  • Blythe H2 well now sanctioned and prioritised (see slide 7)
  • Several potential incremental hubs in area plan based on existing low-carbon intensity gas infrastructure (see slide 8)
  • 9 SNS blocks applied for in UK 33rd Round jointly with CER, focusing on deliverable nearby discovered gas resources
  • Delivering into a highly import-dependent market with long- term demand profile (gas remains UK's largest energy source)
  • Sizeable tax loss, capital allowances and investment allowances
  • Re-assessingSouthwark A1 and wider portfolio risks post-A2
  • Forensic cost reduction process ongoing

5

*CER is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Powergrid, which is in turn owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company

Recent challenges

  • Blythe H1 well producing saline aqueous liquids
  • Extended outage in Oct-Nov 2022 due to requirement to depressurise Saturn Banks pipeline (defective subsea valve)
  • Elgood reserves downgraded (2P: 7.5 BCF) and currently shut- in pending future cycling
  • Southwark A1 suspended in top hole section following drilling fluid losses and yet to be resumed
  • Southwark A2 stimulated but failed to flow at commercial rate on well test

Blythe platform

Disclaimer

IOG plc published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 66,8 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
Net income 2022 37,8 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net Debt 2022 76,4 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,3 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart IOG PLC
Duration : Period :
IOG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,83 GBX
Average target price 32,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 574%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rupert Julian Newall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Arthur Chief Financial Officer
Fiona Margaret MacAulay Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Fenwick Technical Director
Douglas Stewart Scott Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOG PLC-70.93%30
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.27%314 893
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.76%126 899
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.57%69 559
CNOOC LIMITED13.83%68 881
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.19%61 535