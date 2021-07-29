Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IOG plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOG   GB00BF49WF64

IOG PLC

(IOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IOG Signs Two-Year Gas Sales Deal With Gazprom

07/29/2021 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

IOG PLC said Thursday that it has signed an agreement with the trading arm of Gazprom PJSC to sell gas from its offshore U.K. fields.

The London-listed gas producer said the sales contract is for the first two years of production from the Elgood, Southwark, Nailsworth and Elland fields.

The deal followed a competitive offtake process involving more than 10 bidders over recent months, IOG said.

"We were pleased at the strong interest in offtake rights for our gas, which helped to secure attractive terms for IOG," Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said.

Shares at 0823 GMT were up 6.3% at 21.00 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 0442ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IOG PLC 7.09% 21.15 Delayed Quote.49.62%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 1.62% 282.6 End-of-day quote.32.87%
All news about IOG PLC
07/26IOG : Prospex Energy Appoints CEO; Managing Director to Step Down
MT
07/19IOG : Elgood Development Well 48/22c-7 Flow Test Results
AQ
07/19IOG plc Provides an Update on Its First Phase 1 Development Well
CI
06/07IOG : Installation of Blythe and Southwark platforms
AQ
06/07IOG plc Announces Installation of Blythe and Southwark platforms
CI
06/01IOG : Issue of Equity
AQ
05/18IOG : Phase 1 Duty Holder and Operations Contract awarded to ODE Asset Managemen..
AQ
05/17IOG : Phase 1 Duty Holder and Operations Contract Award
AQ
05/17IOG plc Wins Phase 1 Duty Holder Contract for Installation and Pipeline Opera..
CI
05/14IOG : Collaboration Agreement with GeoNetZero CDT
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,3 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net income 2021 -1,40 M -1,95 M -1,95 M
Net Debt 2021 77,3 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 -79,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96,6 M 134 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart IOG PLC
Duration : Period :
IOG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,75 GBX
Average target price 36,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 84,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Raymond Hockey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Julian Newall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Margaret MacAulay Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Fenwick Technical Director
David Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOG PLC49.62%134
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.84%76 013
CNOOC LIMITED7.80%44 568
EOG RESOURCES, INC.46.98%42 446
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.31%38 507
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.30%34 807