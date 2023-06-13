Advanced search
    IOG   GB00BF49WF64

IOG PLC

(IOG)
06:43:34 2023-06-13
4.347 GBX   +10.06%
06:20aIOG sees shares rise as North Sea well sees first gas after delays
AN
05:00aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: IOG up as first gas delivered at Blythe H2 well
AN
03:32aIOG Shares Up 15% as First Gas Delivered from Blythe H2 Well
MT
IOG sees shares rise as North Sea well sees first gas after delays

06/13/2023
(Alliance News) - IOG PLC on Tuesday finally confirmed first gas at its Blythe H2 well in the North Sea, after a suspected mechanical blockage and well control event caused delays in bringing the project onstream.

Gas has safely been delivered from the well into the Saturn Banks Reception Facilities and Bacton terminal, said the UK-focused offshore gas producer. The maximum well test dry gas rate was 22.8 million standard cubic feet a day, and 280 to 336 barrels a day condensate.

The well was brought onstream just a week past initial guidance of three months, despite losing over a month to the well control event. Chief Executive Officer Rupert Newall said that his team had done an "excellent job" bringing the well onstream so close to the original time frame, despite these difficulties.

In April, IOG said that while it had successfully drilled the well to the Basal Zechstein sequence, an "abnormally pressured gas and oil influx was encountered" while drilling through the Hauptdolomit formation. This caused associated drilling fluid losses.

The issue was safely managed by Petrofac Ltd and Shelf Drilling (UK) Ltd, but nevertheless caused considerable delays in bringing the well onstream.

At the time, IOG was quick to point out that encountering an oil and gas influx while drilling through the overburden above the reservoir "is a known risk in the Southern North Sea".

Last Wednesday, the firm reported a constrained maximum gas rate at the Blythe H2 well, noting evidence of a potential mechanical blockage downhole constraining flow.

On Tuesday, IOG said it was now expediting equipment to the rig to resolve the apparent downhole mechanical blockage, which if successful, "could increase H2 flow rates by around month end to the 30 to 40 million standard cubic feet per day range that [was] guided pre-well".

The well will be flowed at initial rates until specialist downhole equipment arrives on the rig within the next two weeks to assess and, if necessary, manually actuate the partially activated downhole valve.

IOG shares were trading 10% higher at 4.35 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.70% 73.4 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
IOG PLC 10.06% 4.34749 Delayed Quote.-76.20%
PETROFAC LIMITED 0.07% 73.6 Delayed Quote.4.70%
SHELF DRILLING, LTD. 1.27% 19.16 Real-time Quote.-14.20%
WTI 1.20% 68.58 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
Financials
Sales 2023 65,0 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net income 2023 40,8 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net Debt 2023 61,2 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 0,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 20,7 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 70,4%
Technical analysis trends IOG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,95 GBX
Average target price 5,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rupert Julian Newall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Arthur Chief Financial Officer
Esa Tapani Ikäheimonen Chairman
Doug Fenwick Technical Director
Douglas Stewart Scott Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOG PLC-76.20%26
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.49%298 084
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.96%124 418
CNOOC LIMITED17.03%74 241
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-10.25%66 627
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.11%60 250
