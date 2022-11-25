IOG shares jump as production restarts at Saturn Banks Pipeline

(Alliance News) - IOG PLC on Friday announced it restarted production from both its Blythe and Elgood operations into the Saturn Banks Pipeline systems, as planned, after a shutdown of works.

The gas infrastructure operator said gas sales are expected to recommence today following re-pressurisation.

Final connection, dewatering and backgassing of the system's out section have also been completed.

A2 first gas is expected around the end of the year, subject to stimulation progress and operational risk to final hook-up and commissioning. The A1 well will be completed after this first gas.

Hydraulic stimulation operations are underway, IOG said, and are expected to continue into December.

Additional modifications were completed in parallel at the Saturn Banks reception facilities, onshore, to de-risk the potential for future shutdowns, the firm added.

Chief Executive Rupert Newall said: "This was one of our top priorities as the new leadership team and the real commitment shown across the team to meet this key objective bodes well for our continuing work to address recent operational challenges."

