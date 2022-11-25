Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IOG plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOG   GB00BF49WF64

IOG PLC

(IOG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:47 2022-11-25 am EST
17.10 GBX   +45.57%
05:26aIOG shares jump as production restarts at Saturn Banks Pipeline
AN
05:14aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: IOG restarts production at Saturn Banks Pipeline
AN
03:28aIOG Surges 22% as Gas Sales Resume from Saturn Banks Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IOG shares jump as production restarts at Saturn Banks Pipeline

11/25/2022 | 05:26am EST
(Alliance News) - IOG PLC on Friday announced it restarted production from both its Blythe and Elgood operations into the Saturn Banks Pipeline systems, as planned, after a shutdown of works.

Shares in IOG were up 49% at 17.50 pence on Friday morning in London.

The gas infrastructure operator said gas sales are expected to recommence today following re-pressurisation.

Final connection, dewatering and backgassing of the system's out section have also been completed.

A2 first gas is expected around the end of the year, subject to stimulation progress and operational risk to final hook-up and commissioning. The A1 well will be completed after this first gas.

Hydraulic stimulation operations are underway, IOG said, and are expected to continue into December.

Additional modifications were completed in parallel at the Saturn Banks reception facilities, onshore, to de-risk the potential for future shutdowns, the firm added.

Chief Executive Rupert Newall said: "This was one of our top priorities as the new leadership team and the real commitment shown across the team to meet this key objective bodes well for our continuing work to address recent operational challenges."

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 79,1 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2022 37,8 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
Net Debt 2022 92,0 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,7 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart IOG PLC
Duration : Period :
IOG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,75 GBX
Average target price 35,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rupert Julian Newall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Arthur Chief Financial Officer
Fiona Margaret MacAulay Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Fenwick Technical Director
Douglas Stewart Scott Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOG PLC-67.36%75
CHEVRON CORPORATION57.00%356 254
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.59%157 927
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.59%83 791
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED50.23%66 658
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION145.33%64 426