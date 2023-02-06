Advanced search
    IOG   GB00BF49WF64

IOG PLC

(IOG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:19:34 2023-02-06 am EST
5.011 GBX   -37.36%
05:14aIOG shares plummet as suspends Southwark A2 well due to low gas rates
AN
04:04aNew US-China flare-up, rate hike worry hit shares
AN
02:46aGermany sees rise in large-scale manufacturing orders
AN
IOG shares plummet as suspends Southwark A2 well due to low gas rates

02/06/2023 | 05:14am EST
(Alliance News) - IOG PLC on Monday said it is suspending the Southwark A2 well as its stabilised rate of 2.5 million standard cubic feet per day, at a flowing wellhead pressure of 1,185 pounds per square inch, was too low.

IOG shares fell 37% to 5.07 pence each on Monday morning in London.

The North Sea-focused gas and infrastructure operator expects a joint venture decision on whether to resume the Southwark A1 well or prioritise the Blythe H2 well.

"We are clearly very disappointed with the Southwark A2 outcome, which is a very significant departure from our plans and expectations. We are already working hard to incorporate the data and learnings from A2 into the A1 well plan and will assess the implications for other similar assets in our portfolio," said Chief Executive Officer Rupert Newall.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 66,8 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net income 2022 37,8 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net Debt 2022 76,4 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Rupert Julian Newall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Arthur Chief Financial Officer
Fiona Margaret MacAulay Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Fenwick Technical Director
Douglas Stewart Scott Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOG PLC-51.81%51
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.59%327 655
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.38%132 311
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-3.78%73 200
CNOOC LIMITED12.83%68 268
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.38%64 302