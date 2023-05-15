Advanced search
    IOG   GB00BF49WF64

IOG PLC

(IOG)
05-15-2023
5.880 GBX   +13.08%
07:22aIOG shares up as expects to start first gas at Blythe H2
AN
05:46aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Lexington buys stake in Witwatersand gold fields
AN
04:20aCurrys outperforms; Wood Group plummets
AN
IOG shares up as expects to start first gas at Blythe H2

05/15/2023 | 07:22am EDT
IOG PLC - UK-focused offshore gas developer - Says the Blythe H2 well control event encountered from the Hauptdolomit is successfully isolated without any need to sidetrack the well. Says the H1 will be shut in once the H2 well is fully on stream, but will remain available for production. IOG says the first gas from the Blythe H2 well is expected to start by the end of the second quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Rupert Newall says: "The IOG, Petrofac and Shelf teams have worked extremely hard to isolate the kick/loss zone safely and successfully on Blythe H2. I am pleased to say that the 6-inch hole section has so far been drilled efficiently, and it is encouraging that the top reservoir has been encountered within expectations. The teams are working tirelessly to ensure the remainder of the well as well as the hook up and commissioning of the new well into the Saturn Banks Pipeline system is delivered as efficiently as possible."

Current stock price: 6.00 pence each, up 15% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 79%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 70,5 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
Net income 2022 37,3 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net Debt 2022 68,3 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,3 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 70,4%
