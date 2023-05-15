IOG shares up as expects to start first gas at Blythe H2

IOG PLC - UK-focused offshore gas developer - Says the Blythe H2 well control event encountered from the Hauptdolomit is successfully isolated without any need to sidetrack the well. Says the H1 will be shut in once the H2 well is fully on stream, but will remain available for production. IOG says the first gas from the Blythe H2 well is expected to start by the end of the second quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Rupert Newall says: "The IOG, Petrofac and Shelf teams have worked extremely hard to isolate the kick/loss zone safely and successfully on Blythe H2. I am pleased to say that the 6-inch hole section has so far been drilled efficiently, and it is encouraging that the top reservoir has been encountered within expectations. The teams are working tirelessly to ensure the remainder of the well as well as the hook up and commissioning of the new well into the Saturn Banks Pipeline system is delivered as efficiently as possible."

Current stock price: 6.00 pence each, up 15% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 79%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

