    IOICORP   MYL1961OO001

IOI CORPORATION

(IOICORP)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-29
3.910 MYR   -1.01%
04:58aIOI Corp. Shares Fall After Weak Third-Quarter Results
DJ
05/30IOI's Profit, Revenue Drops in Fiscal Q3
MT
05/29IOI Properties' Profit Soars in Fiscal Q3
MT
IOI Corp. Shares Fall After Weak Third-Quarter Results

05/31/2023 | 04:58am EDT
By Ying Xian Wong


IOI Corp.'s shares fell Wednesday after the company's weak fiscal third-quarter earnings led analysts to cut their target price.

Shares fell as much as 5.4% and were last at 3.72 ringgit, down 4.9% for the day and 12% over the past year.

The Malaysian planter late Tuesday said its fiscal third-quarter net profit was 52% lower on year at 197.4 million ringgit ($42.9 million) from MYR411.2 million a year earlier, mainly on weakness in the plantation segment due to lower crude palm oil prices. Quarterly revenue was 35% lower at MYR2.66 billion.

The company also said it expects its operating environment to be challenging and guided for its fiscal fourth-quarter financial performance to be flat with a downside bias.

TA Securities downgraded its rating on the stock to hold from buy and cut its target price to MYR4.20 from MYR4.53, due to limited upside.

TA Securities analyst Angeline Chin cut FY 2023 earnings estimates for IOI by 19% to factor in lower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings, lower fresh fruit bunches production growth and lower contribution from associates.

Hong Leong Investment Bank lowered its target price for IOI to MYR4.30 from MYR4.36, as analyst Chye Wen Fei reckons the company's fiscal fourth-quarter may remain weak due to the challenging operating environment for its manufacturing segment.

AmInvestment Bank also cut its target price to MYR3.75 from MYR3.90, but maintained its hold rating on the stock, after earnings came in below expectations.

AmInvestment Bank analyst Gan Huey Ling lowered FY 2023 and FY 2024 net profit forecasts for IOI by 22% and 4%, respectively, to factor in lower plantation and manufacturing Ebit margins in its fiscal third quarter.


Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 0457ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.88% 73.22 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
IOI CORPORATION -1.01% 3.91 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
WTI -0.83% 69.101 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
Sales 2023 12 952 M 2 814 M 2 814 M
Net income 2023 1 468 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2023 1 650 M 358 M 358 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 24 267 M 5 273 M 5 273 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 28,3%
IOI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3,91 MYR
Average target price 4,14 MYR
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Yeow Chor Lee Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Kian Beng Kong Group Chief Financial Officer
Fah Kui Chin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Huat Lee Head-Business Systems & Information Technology
Rahamat Bivi binti Yusoff Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOI CORPORATION-3.46%5 273
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-8.39%6 402
AAK AB (PUBL.)17.06%4 972
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD6.00%2 487
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED3.38%1 774
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-8.10%948
