  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Iomart Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOM   GB0004281639

IOMART GROUP PLC

(IOM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/06 11:28:57 am
251.5 GBX   -0.98%
11:12aIOMART : AGM Results 2021
PU
08/25IOMART : What is an IT disaster recovery plan?
PU
08/19IOMART : What's the purpose of an IT business continuity plan?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iomart : AGM Results 2021

09/06/2021 | 11:12am EDT
iomart Group plc (AIM:IOM), the cloud computing company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 31 August 2021 were duly passed.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting circulated to shareholders. Details of the proxy votes for each resolution received by the Company before the AGM are laid out below:

Resolutions Votes in Favour % Chairman's Discretion % Votes Against % Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 75 947 769 99,99 2 029 0,01 0 0 63 245
Resolution 2 44 787 155 81,27 2 029 0,01 10 318 978 18,72 20 904 881
Resolution 3 75 933 985 99,9 2 029 0,01 68 198 0,09 8 831
Resolution 4 73 138 054 96,22 2 029 0,01 2 864 129 3,77 8 831
Resolution 5 74 388 389 97,87 2 029 0,01 1 610 794 2,12 11 831
Resolution 6 74 534 388 98,06 2 029 0,01 1 468 198 1,93 8 428
Resolution 7 75 995 031 99,98 2 029 0,01 7 152 0,01 8 831
Resolution 8 76 010 936 99,99 2 029 0,01 0 0 78
Resolution 9 76 000 028 99,98 2 029 0,01 8 140 0,01 2 846
Resolution 10 75 750 116 99,65 2 029 0,01 257 399 0,34 3 499
Resolution 11 75 936 572 99,9 2 029 0,01 71 346 0,09 3 096
Resolution 12 73 879 727 97,19 2 029 0,01 2 127 788 2,8 3 499
Resolution 13 57 747 717 76,68 16 151 750 21,45 1 411 063 1,87 702 513
Disclaimer

Iomart Group plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 15:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 115 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 11,1 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2022 47,1 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 278 M 386 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,0%
Managers and Directors
Reece Garethe Donovan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott S. Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Steele Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Christie Chief Operating Officer
Richard Maurice Alan Masters Independent Non-Executive Director
