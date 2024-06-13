Full Year Results
For year ended 31 March 2024
June 2024
Connect, Secure, Scale
Lucy Dimes
CEO
Who we are
What we do
- UK-basedsecure hybrid cloud service provider
- 500 employees with strong technical skills
- 12 UK data centres connected with 2500km private network infrastructure, and 25 global points of presence
- Providing 24/7 managed services to 9,000 mainly UK headquartered organisations
Some of our customers
Leading technology partners
Our business mix
- Cloud managed services
- Self-managedinfrastructure
- Mass hosting
- Reselling & Consultancy
Our portfolio
Managed public
cloud
Managed data & cyber security
Customer technology
£127m
- 91% recurring revenue
Managed private
cloud
Colocation data centre facilities
Dedicated servers
& hosting
OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS
4
Our proposition today
Data Protection & Cyber Security
Self-ManagedManaged Hybrid Multi-Cloud Environment
Customer
Colocation
Dedicated
Managed
iomart
Managed
On-Prem
Data Centre
Servers &
Private
Virtual
Public
Technology
Facilities
Hosting
Cloud
Cloud
Cloud
Customer Capex
Customer Opex / "as-a-service"
Secure Connectivity via 12 DCs + 2500km UK fibre network + 25 global points of presence
Connect, Secure, Scale
OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS
5
Our opportunity
Cloud adoption is still not halfway through…
AI will create a new wave of growth…
Majority will adopt a hybrid cloud approach.
Average proportion of servers migrated to the cloud: 49%
Source: Roland Berger
70% of businesses are about halfway through their migration to the Cloud. An estimated 98% of SMEs have at least some servers still on premise.
SpiceWorks
94% of organisations are using at least one cloud service and 88% expect their adoption of cloud to increase in the next 12 months.
UK Cloud Industry Forum
79% are implementing private clouds
+$40bn spend
by 2027 in
private cloud
Source: Forrester & IDC
2024
2025
2026
2027
79% of 1,300 enterprise cloud decision-makers said their organisations were implementing new private clouds.
Forrester
Global spending on private, dedicate cloud services, including a greater shift to hosted private cloud, will hit $20.4bn this year and at least double by 2027.
IDC
Hybrid Cloud provides
efficiencyCost
the best economic
balance for most
businesses
Intensity & complexity of workload
Source: Roland Berger
Private
Public
Private Cloud can come with too many fixed costs for small and simple workloads. But Public Cloud pricing can cause challenges with more network intensive workloads.
Roland Berger
A large majority - 76% - of companies are using multiple clouds, with the average having 2.3 clouds in use.
451 Research
OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS
iomart has the ingredients to capitalise on this opportunity
6
Our vision
The UK's leading Secure Cloud
managed services provider
To enable SME customers to Connect, Secure and
Scale… anytime, anywhere.
Working with iomart has significantly eased the burden on our internal team. The transition was smooth, and the new cloud-based system has provided us with the security and reliability we needed. It has allowed us to focus on our core business while knowing that our ERP system is in good hands. We have seen a marked improvement in efficiency and performance, and we are confident that this partnership will continue to support our growth and technological needs.
Radius Aerospace UK - Steve Rice, Head of IT
OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS
7
FY24 highlights
Delivering 10%
Two
Encouraging
Started to
Enhanced our
growth &
acquisitions
order bookings
streamline brands
organisational
record levels
successfully
& partner
& create single
& leadership
of revenue
completed
opportunities -
operating model
capabilities
held back by
lower renewals
Building stronger foundations for growth
OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS
8
Scott Cunningham
CFO
- Overview & FY24 Highlights
- FY24 Financial Performance
- Strategic Update
- Q&A
Solid financial performance
£127m
91%
£19.2m
Revenue
Recurring
Adjusted EBIT
10% Growth
Revenue
8% Increase
Delivered strong revenue growth of 10% and record revenue levels at £127.0m, supported by
recent acquisitions and a further year of organic growth within cloud managed services.
Stable margin performance year on year
FY24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
10
