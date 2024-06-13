Full Year Results

For year ended 31 March 2024

June 2024

Connect, Secure, Scale

Agenda

  1. Overview & FY24 Highlights
  2. FY24 Financial Performance
  3. Strategic Update
  4. Q&A

Lucy Dimes

CEO

Who we are

What we do

  • UK-basedsecure hybrid cloud service provider
  • 500 employees with strong technical skills
  • 12 UK data centres connected with 2500km private network infrastructure, and 25 global points of presence
  • Providing 24/7 managed services to 9,000 mainly UK headquartered organisations

Some of our customers

Leading technology partners

Our business mix

  • Cloud managed services
  • Self-managedinfrastructure
  • Mass hosting
  • Reselling & Consultancy

Our portfolio

Managed public

cloud

Managed data & cyber security

Customer technology

£127m

  • 91% recurring revenue

Managed private

cloud

Colocation data centre facilities

Dedicated servers

& hosting

OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS

4

Our proposition today

Data Protection & Cyber Security

Self-ManagedManaged Hybrid Multi-Cloud Environment

Customer

Colocation

Dedicated

Managed

iomart

Managed

On-Prem

Data Centre

Servers &

Private

Virtual

Public

Technology

Facilities

Hosting

Cloud

Cloud

Cloud

Customer Capex

Customer Opex / "as-a-service"

Secure Connectivity via 12 DCs + 2500km UK fibre network + 25 global points of presence

Connect, Secure, Scale

OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS

5

Our opportunity

Cloud adoption is still not halfway through…

AI will create a new wave of growth…

Majority will adopt a hybrid cloud approach.

Average proportion of servers migrated to the cloud: 49%

Source: Roland Berger

70% of businesses are about halfway through their migration to the Cloud. An estimated 98% of SMEs have at least some servers still on premise.

SpiceWorks

94% of organisations are using at least one cloud service and 88% expect their adoption of cloud to increase in the next 12 months.

UK Cloud Industry Forum

79% are implementing private clouds

+$40bn spend

by 2027 in

private cloud

Source: Forrester & IDC

2024

2025

2026

2027

79% of 1,300 enterprise cloud decision-makers said their organisations were implementing new private clouds.

Forrester

Global spending on private, dedicate cloud services, including a greater shift to hosted private cloud, will hit $20.4bn this year and at least double by 2027.

IDC

Hybrid Cloud provides

efficiencyCost

the best economic

balance for most

businesses

Intensity & complexity of workload

Source: Roland Berger

Private

Public

Private Cloud can come with too many fixed costs for small and simple workloads. But Public Cloud pricing can cause challenges with more network intensive workloads.

Roland Berger

A large majority - 76% - of companies are using multiple clouds, with the average having 2.3 clouds in use.

451 Research

OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS

iomart has the ingredients to capitalise on this opportunity

6

Our vision

The UK's leading Secure Cloud

managed services provider

To enable SME customers to Connect, Secure and

Scale… anytime, anywhere.

Working with iomart has significantly eased the burden on our internal team. The transition was smooth, and the new cloud-based system has provided us with the security and reliability we needed. It has allowed us to focus on our core business while knowing that our ERP system is in good hands. We have seen a marked improvement in efficiency and performance, and we are confident that this partnership will continue to support our growth and technological needs.

Radius Aerospace UK - Steve Rice, Head of IT

OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS

7

FY24 highlights

Delivering 10%

Two

Encouraging

Started to

Enhanced our

growth &

acquisitions

order bookings

streamline brands

organisational

record levels

successfully

& partner

& create single

& leadership

of revenue

completed

opportunities -

operating model

capabilities

held back by

lower renewals

Building stronger foundations for growth

OVERVIEW & FY24 HIGHLIGHTS

8

Scott Cunningham

CFO

  1. Overview & FY24 Highlights
  2. FY24 Financial Performance
  3. Strategic Update
  4. Q&A

Solid financial performance

£127m

91%

£19.2m

Revenue

Recurring

Adjusted EBIT

10% Growth

Revenue

8% Increase

Delivered strong revenue growth of 10% and record revenue levels at £127.0m, supported by

recent acquisitions and a further year of organic growth within cloud managed services.

Stable margin performance year on year

FY24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

10

