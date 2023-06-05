Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Iomart Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOM   GB0004281639

IOMART GROUP PLC

(IOM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:06:25 2023-06-05 am EDT
172.80 GBX   +3.47%
07:08aIomart buys Microsoft Azure Cloud services firm Extrinsica
AN
04:38aIomart Group to Buy Extrinsica Global
MT
05/23Iomart Group plc Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iomart buys Microsoft Azure Cloud services firm Extrinsica

06/05/2023 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Iomart Group PLC - Glasgow-based cloud computing - Agrees to buy Extrinsica Global Holdings Ltd for an initial GBP4.0 million in cash and shares, with up to GBP300,000 more in cash payable in 2023 on agreed targets. A further GBP4.0 million to GBP7.0 million earn-out in cash and shares is due based on Extrinsica's financial 2024 profit. Of the initial payment, GBP2.0 million will be satisfied by the issue of about 1.6 million new shares in Iomart at GBP1.28 each.

Extrinsica is a Microsoft Azure Cloud solution services provider with offerings including managed Azure Cloud, Azure solution design and implementation services, support & optimisation services and licencing. For the financial year that ended on March 31, Extrinsica produced revenue of GBP7.4 million, up 40% on the year before, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP100,000.

Iomart says the acquisition of Microsoft Azure expertise and experience aligns with its secure hybrid cloud strategy.

Current stock price: 172.80 pence each, up 3.5% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 7.1%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IOMART GROUP PLC 3.47% 172.8 Delayed Quote.33.60%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.85% 335.4 Delayed Quote.39.85%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -0.75% 29.97 Delayed Quote.24.60%
All news about IOMART GROUP PLC
07:08aIomart buys Microsoft Azure Cloud services firm Extrinsica
AN
04:38aIomart Group to Buy Extrinsica Global
MT
05/23Iomart Group plc Announces Board Changes
CI
04/12FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% on Signs of Moderating US Inflation
DJ
04/12BOE's Greene Hire Adds Slightly More Hawkish Tilt
DJ
04/12Iomart expects full year results in line with market view
AN
04/12Entain Share Price Suggests Market Isn't Sold on Gambling Opportunities
DJ
04/12FTSE 100 Rises as Traders Eye U.S. Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
DJ
04/12BOE's Bailey Could Signal Pause, Weighing on Pound
DJ
04/12Iomart Group plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 March 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 114 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2023 7,47 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
Net Debt 2023 42,9 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,9x
Yield 2023 3,26%
Capitalization 184 M 230 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart IOMART GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
iomart Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOMART GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 167,00 GBX
Average target price 187,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reece Garethe Donovan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott S. Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Rebecca Dimes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Christie Chief Operating Officer
Richard Maurice Alan Masters Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOMART GROUP PLC33.60%230
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.06%404 634
NETFLIX, INC.35.81%178 025
PROSUS N.V.2.75%88 905
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.60.66%80 407
AIRBNB, INC.38.08%74 408
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer