  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Iomart Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOM   GB0004281639

IOMART GROUP PLC

(IOM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:38:13 2023-06-13 am EDT
165.70 GBX   +0.42%
06:28aIomart lowers full-year dividend after reporting "record" revenue
AN
02:11aEarnings Flash (IOM.L) IOMART GROUP Reports FY23 Revenue GBP115.6M
MT
02:11aEarnings Flash (IOM.L) IOMART GROUP Posts FY23 EPS GBX6.40
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iomart lowers full-year dividend after reporting "record" revenue

06/13/2023 | 06:28am EDT
(Alliance News) - Iomart Group PLC on Tuesday lowered its full-year dividend, despite seeing a "record level" of revenue in financial 2023.

The Glasgow-based cloud computing company reported that revenue in the financial year ended March 31 rose by 12% to GBP115.6 million from GBP103.0 million. It noted that this is a "record level" for Imort.

It explained that the rise in revenue reflects a combination of improved customer renewal levels, organic revenue growth within core cloud-managed services, and inflationary pricing adjustments, together with the acquisition of Concepta Capital Ltd in April.

Concepta is a holding company for firms including the ORIIUM and Pavilion IT brands. ORIIUM is a channel-only IT services provider while Pavilion IT is a provider of cloud and hybrid infrastructure services.

Iomart said that Concepta provided GBP6.2 million of revenue and is "performing well."

However, pretax profit fell by 30% to GBP8.5 million from GBP12.2 million. This "reflects revenue mix, together with investment in upskilling employees' capabilities, appropriate wage increases and cost of living support".

Iomart proposed a final dividend of 3.5 pence per share, down from 3.6p. This bought the full-year dividend to 5.44p, down from 6.02p.

The company said the first two months of the new financial year are in line with internal expectations, reporting revenue ahead of the equivalent prior period.

Shares in Iomart were up 0.4% to 165.70p each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IOMART GROUP PLC 0.42% 165.7 Delayed Quote.32.00%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 1.32% 31.565 Delayed Quote.28.55%
Financials
Sales 2023 114 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2023 7,47 M 9,34 M 9,34 M
Net Debt 2023 42,0 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 185 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart IOMART GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
iomart Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOMART GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 165,00 GBX
Average target price 187,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reece Garethe Donovan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott S. Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Rebecca Dimes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Christie Chief Operating Officer
Richard Maurice Alan Masters Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOMART GROUP PLC32.00%231
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.32%409 648
NETFLIX, INC.42.44%188 472
PROSUS N.V.3.93%89 961
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.68.78%84 475
AIRBNB, INC.45.72%78 523
