Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Iomart Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOM   GB0004281639

IOMART GROUP PLC

(IOM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:58 2022-08-25 am EDT
189.40 GBX   -1.87%
03:05aIomart Group Appoints Babcock Board Member As New Chair
MT
08/15Iomart Closes Acquisition of IT Service Management Firm Concepta
MT
08/15Iomart Group plc Completed the acquisition of Concepta Capital Limited from existing management team including Chris Kiaie.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iomart : Appointment of Chair

08/25/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM), the cloud computing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucy Dimes as Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Company, with effect from the closing of the AGM on 30 August 2022. This follows the decision by our exiting Chair, Ian Steele, not to stand for re-election as previously announced.

Lucy is an accomplished business leader having operated in senior executive positions in FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and private equity owned companies spanning telecoms, technology, business services and financial services. Lucy has substantial experience in complex, highly regulated international markets in product innovation, market entry, scaling for growth and expansion.

Lucy also sits on the board of Babcock International Group plc, the c.£4bn turnover defence & aerospace group, and is an advisor to the automation and AI specialist software developer Intelygenz S.A. Lucy previously sat on the Berendsen plc board, a c.£1bn turnover textile services business, before it was acquired by Elis S.A. in 2017.

Lucy is passionate about technology, customer experience, diversity and sustainability.

Reece Donovan, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Lucy as the new chair of the Board of iomart. Her considerable experience and insight will be invaluable to us as we continue to pursue a successful growth strategy. I very much look forward to working with her in the future."

"On behalf of the full company, I would like to thank Ian for his six years of first class commitment and service. He leaves with our best wishes."

Lucy Dimes, incoming Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of iomart, a company I have admired for a number of years. The UK does not have many home grown technology businesses, and, over the last 20 years since its inception, iomart has evolved to become one of the UK's largest and most successful independent providers of managed cloud computing services. I welcome this fantastic opportunity to work with Reece and the rest of the Board to help realise the Company's full potential in the future. "

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies:

  • Full name and age: Lucy Rebecca Dimes, aged 56 (also known as Lucy Rebecca Rowbotham)
  • Current Directorships: Babcock International Group Plc, Paradimes Services Ltd
  • Former Directorships (previous 5 years): UBM (UK) Limited (now known as Informa Markets (UK) Limited), Berendsen plc (now Berensden Limited), Garden Bridge Trust

Lucy does not currently hold any shares, or any interest over shares, in the Company.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Rule 17 or paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information:

iomart Group plc Tel: 0141 931 6400
Reece Donovan, Chief Executive Officer

Scott Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7418 8900
Paul Gillam, James Smith

Investec Bank PLC (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7597 4000
Patrick Robb, Virginia Bull, Sebastian Lawrence

Alma PR Tel: 020 3405 0205
Caroline Forde, Hilary Buchanan, Joe Pederzolli

Disclaimer

Iomart Group plc published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IOMART GROUP PLC
03:05aIomart Group Appoints Babcock Board Member As New Chair
MT
08/15Iomart Closes Acquisition of IT Service Management Firm Concepta
MT
08/15Iomart Group plc Completed the acquisition of Concepta Capital Limited from existing ma..
CI
08/11IOMART GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/05IOMART : Notice of AGM 2022
PU
08/05IOMART : Annual report year ended 31 March 2022
PU
08/03Iomart Group to Buy Concepta Capital in $18 Million Deal
MT
08/03IOMART : Acquisition of Concepta
PU
08/03Iomart Group plc agreed to acquire Concepta Capital Limited from existing management te..
CI
08/03Iomart Group plc agreed to acquire Oriium Consulting Ltd. for £14.5 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 110 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2023 9,20 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2023 45,1 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 212 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart IOMART GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
iomart Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOMART GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 193,00 GBX
Average target price 298,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reece Garethe Donovan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott S. Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Steele Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Christie Chief Operating Officer
Richard Maurice Alan Masters Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IOMART GROUP PLC13.53%250
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.14%376 697
NETFLIX, INC.-61.89%102 109
PROSUS N.V.-14.72%86 726
AIRBNB, INC.-31.22%73 229
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.53%56 843