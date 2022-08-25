iomart : Appointment of Chair

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM), the cloud computing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucy Dimes as Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Company, with effect from the closing of the AGM on 30 August 2022. This follows the decision by our exiting Chair, Ian Steele, not to stand for re-election as previously announced.

Lucy is an accomplished business leader having operated in senior executive positions in FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and private equity owned companies spanning telecoms, technology, business services and financial services. Lucy has substantial experience in complex, highly regulated international markets in product innovation, market entry, scaling for growth and expansion.

Lucy also sits on the board of Babcock International Group plc, the c.£4bn turnover defence & aerospace group, and is an advisor to the automation and AI specialist software developer Intelygenz S.A. Lucy previously sat on the Berendsen plc board, a c.£1bn turnover textile services business, before it was acquired by Elis S.A. in 2017.

Lucy is passionate about technology, customer experience, diversity and sustainability.

Reece Donovan, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Lucy as the new chair of the Board of iomart. Her considerable experience and insight will be invaluable to us as we continue to pursue a successful growth strategy. I very much look forward to working with her in the future."

"On behalf of the full company, I would like to thank Ian for his six years of first class commitment and service. He leaves with our best wishes."

Lucy Dimes, incoming Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of iomart, a company I have admired for a number of years. The UK does not have many home grown technology businesses, and, over the last 20 years since its inception, iomart has evolved to become one of the UK's largest and most successful independent providers of managed cloud computing services. I welcome this fantastic opportunity to work with Reece and the rest of the Board to help realise the Company's full potential in the future. "

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full name and age : Lucy Rebecca Dimes, aged 56 (also known as Lucy Rebecca Rowbotham)

: Lucy Rebecca Dimes, aged 56 (also known as Lucy Rebecca Rowbotham) Current Directorships : Babcock International Group Plc, Paradimes Services Ltd

: Babcock International Group Plc, Paradimes Services Ltd Former Directorships (previous 5 years): UBM (UK) Limited (now known as Informa Markets (UK) Limited), Berendsen plc (now Berensden Limited), Garden Bridge Trust

Lucy does not currently hold any shares, or any interest over shares, in the Company.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Rule 17 or paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

