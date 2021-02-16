Log in
IOMART GROUP PLC    IOM   GB0004281639

IOMART GROUP PLC

(IOM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/15 11:35:01 am
323.5 GBX   +0.94%
iomart : Appoints Group Marketing Director

02/16/2021 | 02:21am EST
iomart has announced the appointment of a Group Marketing Director to lead its brand acceleration strategy.

Sharon Mars Leach joins from professional services firm EY where she was responsible for brand, marketing and communications strategy in Scotland. Her new role will see her take responsibility for marketing strategy across the iomart Group as the company strengthens its brand within the growing market for cloud computing services.

Sharon said: 'I'm joining iomart at an exciting time in its development, when there is a huge rise in cloud adoption. There's enormous potential to widen awareness of the value we can bring to organisations as they re-shape their digital future. iomart is an industry leader and Scottish and UK success story whose progress I have followed over many years. I'm looking forward to bringing fresh insight and ideas into the business in order to accelerate our growth.'

She is the first new addition to iomart's management team since Reece Donovan took over as CEO in October 2020, reinforcing iomart's desire to strengthen its management team to deliver on its growth strategy.

Reece Donovan said: 'We are delighted to welcome Sharon to the iomart management team. She has a wealth of strategic experience gained from advising global companies and I look forward to working with her as we continue to drive our business forward.'

Sharon Mars Leach spent nine years with BIG Partnership, one of the UK's largest independent marcomms agencies, working with clients such as Deloitte, Transport for London, Royal Bank of Scotland, the UK and Scottish governments and the Commonwealth Games. She led the agency's expansion into the north west of England and joined the board as a director before leaving to set up as a freelance consultant, advising tech start-ups and FTSE 100 businesses. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations and Chartered Institute of Marketing.

iomart is a managed cloud and security services provider headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, that provides 24/7 technical support for businesses of all size from data centres it owns and operates across the UK. From colocation to multi-cloud, resilience and data protection, virtual desktop and connectivity, to a full suite of security solutions, iomart helps organisations transform the way they consume and deliver IT.

Find out more by visiting the iomart website.

Disclaimer

Iomart Group plc published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
