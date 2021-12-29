iomart : It really has been quite a year



Well that's it for another year. Trees and tinsel are being packed away until next December. And Christmas playlists have been ceremoniously banished for at least another 10 and a half months!



As we all recover from consuming vast quantities of Christmas pud, and prepare to kick start 2022, we wanted to take a moment to look back on what has been a busy 12 months for iomart.



And look at all the things we've done:



• First full year for our CEO, Reece - although he's been with the business for a while now, 2021 was the first full year in the hot seat for our CEO, Reece Donovan. Reece has guided the business through a number of changes, laid the groundwork on our new strategy and we're all looking forward to what comes next.

• We launched our new brand and values - 2021 brought with it a new (unstoppable yet straightforward) brand. And a core set of brand values that we use to guide everything we do. We kicked everything off with a launch night in Glasgow and haven't looked back since. It's been fantastic to see just about everyone embrace what we're trying to do. More of that to come in 2022. Check out how we launched the new brand here.

• We focused on our staff - As well as welcoming more than 100 new faces to help with our ambitious plans, we put renewed focus on the most important aspect of our business - our people. As well as rolling out leadership training across the business, we focused on supporting the mental health and wellbeing of everyone who works for us.

• We gave back to our communities - We want to play an important and positive role in the communities that surround our offices and data centres. So we held volunteer days in Glasgow and Manchester. They were so successful that we're going to roll them out further next year - so eyes peeled!

• We brought some sci-fi chic to our Glasgow DC - Ok, Ok, so maybe it didn't look exactly like a Tardis but that's what we affectionately named it. It was really exciting to pilot a world first cooling system. The technology could help us reduce our energy use and improve our sustainability credentials. You can read all about our partnership with Katrick Technologies here.

• We worked really hard - As well as continuing to deliver for existing customers, our fantastic product team launched two brand new solutions - Secure Connectivity and Full Recovery. We also deployed a whopping 100G core equipment to our Maidenhead datacentre. And We implemented the biggest service desk change in iomart's history.

• We put the groundwork in place to facilitate further growth - Most recently (just earlier this month actually) we secured a £100 million financing facility to back our growth plans. This gives us the financial clout we need to further grow the business - exciting times ahead.

As our customers' needs evolve, we've listened



As our customers move toward hybrid working, their needs have become more complex. We've been listening to your feedback and have made lots of changes to better accommodate what you need from us. We're still listening, learning and developing as a business. And in 2022 we'll continue to make sure our customers' voices are at the centre of everything we do.



You'll be hearing from us soon



This may be the last thing we have to say this year but we'll be back in touch soon to let you know what we're up to. And how we can help your business face whatever challenges and triumphs lie ahead.