iomart Spotlight: Steven Keenan - Operations Manager

iomart has a talented technical team working round-the-clock to ensure our customers' services are up and running 24/7/365.

Here's Operations Manager Steven Keenan, who joined us a year ago this month, to explain what it's like to work in one of the busiest parts of our cloud computing business.

What does an Operations Manager at iomart do?

I'm part of a group of three Operations Managers. Together, we lead the iomart support team and helpdesk to ensure our customers are receiving first class technical support.

The largest part of the role is around managing our customers, supporting the resolution of technical issues, providing Incident and Change Management within ITIL frameworks.

We have a large and varied team, supporting our customers every minute of the day, every day of the year. The types of roles in the team range from monitoring engineers through to escalation engineers.

As well as supporting our overall service delivery and driving improvements for our customers, an important part of my role is to support the team. It's really important that they enjoy their work and feel supported as individuals. As a result, I get to engage with many other stakeholders on a daily basis, from HR to Project Management and Sales, to make sure we are focused on the people side of the business as well as great service delivery.

What has been the biggest challenge since you joined iomart?

We have been focused on building and re-designing our customer support processes so managing 'business as usual' activity while managing a period of transformation has been the biggest challenge for me.

What do you enjoy most about working at iomart?

No two days are the same and I get to interact with so many different stakeholders within the business and many of our customers. My working day and week goes by so quickly!

Overall for me though, it's knowing that the work our support teams do has allowed businesses across the world to continue to operate in such tough times. That has been especially rewarding.

What made you want to work for iomart?

iomart is a local business to me personally so the opportunity to join a global organisation based in the Maryhill area of Glasgow was a big factor.

I have worked in the telecoms industry for most of my career and a switch to cloud computing seemed like a nice change and an opportunity to apply my skillset in a different environment.

How has iomart supported you to work remotely during the pandemic?

We were sent home shortly after I joined and I had worked remotely in previous jobs so it wasn't too hard. I was well supported with additional equipment to ensure my home set-up mirrored that of the office. The biggest challenge was getting to know my teams and stakeholders remotely, naturally I much prefer face-to-face interaction and miss it when working remotely.

What advice would you give to someone thinking of joining iomart?

It's a great opportunity to come in and make a difference for a very ambitious business. You need to be ready to work hard and present ideas for continuous improvement, so being agile and focused on quality is important. It's a fast-paced environment in Operations, with huge learning opportunities because of the incredible range of technologies we work with.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Spending time with my kids is the most important thing for me. Before 2020, I was out and about all the time, but the world has changed and I find myself spending more time in parks now than at softplays, swimming baths and cinemas. I am hoping things return to a more 'normal' time where I get back to some of my old habits soon and have the chance to go out for a pint!

